Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenLoogootee, IN
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
wbiw.com
final Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County
OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
wbiw.com
ISP begins investigation after Daviess County woman was scammed out of $16,000
DAVIESS CO. – The Indiana State Police are investigating a scam in which a Daviess County woman was taken for $16,000. An elderly Daviess County woman told police she received a phone call from someone she thought was a family member who needed bond money. The caller told the...
wbiw.com
Shoals woman swaps price tags and now faces a theft charge
BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was issued a summons to appear in court after stealing from Walmart on John Williams Boulevard. On October 29th, at 1:57 p.m. Bedford police officers responded to the store after a report of a theft. According to an asset protection associate 24-year-old Natalie Adams...
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointments for Warrick County Superior Court and Clark County Circuit Court
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Wednesday announced two judicial appointments for Warrick and Clark Counties. The governor appointed Kristina Hamby Weiberg to the Warrick County Superior Court No. 1. Hamby Weiberg succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned June 30, 2022. Hamby Weiberg, a resident of Warrick County...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
wbiw.com
final Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Review of Lehigh TIF/Meridian Road Improvement Project. o Draft of Reimbursement Resolution. Other Business. Adjournment.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Monday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Monday, November 7 at 9:20 a.m. due to the election on November 8th. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Brad Bough – Veterans Affairs – Veteran’s Day Information...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today at noon. The work session will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room room 135, in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
wbiw.com
Two men were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Brown Station Road
BEDFORD – Two men were injured in an accident early Sunday morning on Brown Station Road near the intersection of Erie Church Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, when police arrived they found 19-year-old Alex Casas, of Mountain Grove, MO., unresponsive and laying in the ditch approximately 25 feet from a 2016 Ford Focus.
wbiw.com
BRF donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County a step in the right direction
BEDFORD – On October 28, 2022, Tom Elliott President and board member of the Bedford Recreation Foundation (BRF) along with current BRF board members presented Chief Professional Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Frank Decker a check for a donation of $2,000. Tom Elliott, Bedford...
wbiw.com
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
Comments / 0