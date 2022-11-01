ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, IN

wbiw.com

final Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after dispute over internet box

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County

OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Shoals woman swaps price tags and now faces a theft charge

BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was issued a summons to appear in court after stealing from Walmart on John Williams Boulevard. On October 29th, at 1:57 p.m. Bedford police officers responded to the store after a report of a theft. According to an asset protection associate 24-year-old Natalie Adams...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Monday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Monday, November 7 at 9:20 a.m. due to the election on November 8th. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Brad Bough – Veterans Affairs – Veteran’s Day Information...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today at noon. The work session will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room room 135, in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Two men were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Brown Station Road

BEDFORD – Two men were injured in an accident early Sunday morning on Brown Station Road near the intersection of Erie Church Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, when police arrived they found 19-year-old Alex Casas, of Mountain Grove, MO., unresponsive and laying in the ditch approximately 25 feet from a 2016 Ford Focus.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN

