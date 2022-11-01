ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Warm, breezy Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Watching a few early coastal showers. Otherwise, looking like a warm and breezy Friday. Pattern turns quite wet next week...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck

A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL

