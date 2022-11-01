Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
fox35orlando.com
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
FHP: 2 pedestrians hit by car, 1 fatally, in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — One pedestrian was killed and another is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Orlando Friday evening, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on West Colonial Drive when a silver car struck the two pedestrians. No further information was...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
WESH
Osceola County residents staying in hotels after Hurricane Ian damages homes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Senior residents in Osceola County who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian have been living in hotels for weeks. Friday, dozens of them were picked up by buses and moved to a different hotel. We're told 50 to 60 residents who were living in hotels...
Displaced residents of Good Samaritan moving to new accommodations Friday
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, many of the displaced residents of Good Samaritan will be moving again. Under escort and with help from the Florida Emergency Operations Center, residents staying at the Red Lion Hotel will move to Westgate Resort. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
Warm, breezy Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watching a few early coastal showers. Otherwise, looking like a warm and breezy Friday. Pattern turns quite wet next week...
WESH
Man killed 3 women, 4-year-old before turning gun on self, Orange County sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were found dead inside an Orlando home Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
WESH
Central Florida residents purchasing tickets for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
click orlando
Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
WESH
Daytona Beach animal shelter to turn away or euthanize aggressive dogs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team at Halifax Humane Society is making the tough decision to stop accepting or keeping dogs with a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit is overfull with animals and having a hard time finding homes for them. The sounds of barking at...
WESH
FHP: 1 pedestrian killed, another pedestrian in critical condition in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed and another pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Orlando Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, at about 7:30 p.m., a driver in a Hyundai Elantra was heading east on West Colonial Drive near North Pine Hills Road when two pedestrians walked in front of the Hyundai.
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
Comments / 1