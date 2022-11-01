Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Second suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified a 13-year-old boy as one of the suspects in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. A warrant was obtained for first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances with nationwide extradition for the suspect. On Thursday, the suspect was located in...
KEPR
13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two arrested in fatal shooting
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland
BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday. According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Arrest Made in Brandy Ebanez Murder Case
(Portland, OR) -- The Kennewick Police Department has officially named a suspect in the case of a woman, who's dead body was found floating in the Columbia River near the south end of the Cable Bridge back on September 29th. 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Jacobsen for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police arrest 14-year-old for murder on 5th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of first-degree murder regarding the person found dead in their car around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy. Police were originally called...
14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
nbcrightnow.com
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
29-year-old Samuel Diaz Soto Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Pasco. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car at around 5:15 p.m. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the accident happened at 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue. Samuel Diaz Soto, a 29-year-old resident of Pasco died...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
