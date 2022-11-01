St. George Theatre partners with Chase to present sensory-friendly performance of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Winter Lantern Festival 2022: Here are 5 dazzling displays that are new this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, features over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns created by over 100 artists -- and there are some new displays this year that you’ll want to be sure to see.
Afro-Caribbean Culture & Health Fair unfolds in grand style at the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a collaborative effort between ROZA Promotions and Black Health, both community based non-for-profit organizations, the African Community Alliance of Staten Island (ACASI) and the Vanderbilt Avenue Moravian Church, an Afro-Caribbean Culture and Health Fair was staged at the Stapleton church. The goal of the...
A celebration of strength: El Centro del Immigrante honors its 25th anniversary
Staten Island, N.Y. -- More than 70 guests recently filled the St. George Theatre to celebrate the 25th anniversary of El Centro del Inmigrante with a Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, gala featuring vibrant traditional Mexican dances, music and visual arts. Día de los Muertos,...
Get your breakfast on! Bacon Egg ‘n’ Cheese showdown at Flagship this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five chefs will get cracking this Sunday, Nov. 6 for the title of best bacon-egg-and-cheese. The showcase of one of the borough’s universally popular breakfast bites will be held at Flagship Brewing Co. at 40 Minthorne St., Tompkinsville. Pre-purchased admission is $50 per guest...
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
It’s good news: ‘Unity in the community’ – Brothers Care distributes books about generosity to students at a West Brighton school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its always good news when children benefit from kindhearted individuals who work to make Staten Island a better place. Brothers Care, a 21-year-old Staten Island community-based nonprofit organization that sponsors educational family events and giveaways throughout the year, hosted a free book distribution day for fourth-grade students at PS. 18 in West Brighton.
Stolen painting returned to historical Staten Island museum after 50 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A previously stolen portrait has been returned to Historic Richmond Town after 50 years. The painting, a portrait of notable Staten Islander and original daughter of the American Revolution Ann Totten, had been stolen five decades ago. The portrait is poised to be on display in April 2023 at the property’s Historical Museum.
Happening tonight in NYC | Drones to light up sky in commercial celebration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tonight’s sky will be adorned with 500 synchronized drones in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit mobile game, Candy Crush Saga. The pre-programmed drones will recreate elements from the massively popular mobile game released in 2012. The event was first revealed in a...
Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: A look at the new floats, balloons set to debut this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to celebrate the start of the holiday season with giant balloons, elaborate floats and some talented entertainers, as the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 77th Street...
Here’s how one Staten Island woman became a health and wellness expert
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a television production career, which included working for Sony TV, NBC and on the sets of the Montel Williams and Wendy Williams shows, Amanda Gargiulo, 41, found herself at a crossroads. Ater struggling with panic attacks and anxiety, she knew something had to change, and...
The NYC Marathon: The 26.2-mile celebration that starts on S.I. | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2020, the TCS New York City Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. Last year the race was limited to 33,000 runners. But this year, the 51st running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 6, 2022 and there will be a full field of participants.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
Get comfy with a new family member. Adoptable pets are here to enrich your life! Nov. 5-6
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What does it mean to discipline your pet? Do they understand why they are being punished? Most likely not. Punishment is a word that nobody likes to hear, but it is something that often has to be dished out if you want to keep order. But how can you punish your beloved dog? Do they even understand that they are being punished? This has always been a controversial topic as punishment can do far more harm than good if it is not delivered right.
Staten Island Mall shortened its hours after reopening amid pandemic. Will the retail site ever return to 9 p.m. closure?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Staten Island Mall reopened in September 2020 after a six-month state-mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closure, several changes had been made to the New Springville shopping center. There were hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markers and a strict mask requirement. Store hours were shortened, sitting areas were removed and shoppers were counted to make sure a 50% capacity was not being exceeded.
‘Carr Crushes Cancer:’ Diagnosed with testicular cancer, Islander Alex Carr hopes to raise awareness and funds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islander Alex Carr, well-known in our borough for his philanthropy with the Staten Island Zoo and The Pride Center of Staten Island, has made public his cancer diagnosis. “So my testicular cancer has spread and is now a cluster in my lymph nodes pushing...
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
NYC specialized high school exam: Friday is the last day to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to register for the exam to gain entrance to New York City’s specialized high schools is Friday. Students are offered admission to the eight specialized high schools based on their score on the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test (SHSAT). These schools are:...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0