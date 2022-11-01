ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'

Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯‍♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
SheKnows

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...

