Detroit Woman Recovering from Drug Addiction Shot Dead in Motel

A mother of six who was on her well on her way to sobriety after battling substance abuse was found dead in a Detroit motel, police can confirm.

The 42-year-old woman, Stacie Ball, went missing earlier last month. After several weeks, loved ones grew worried because they could not locate her whereabouts.

On October 18, authorities began investigations at a local Travel Inn where her body was found. She died from sustained gunshot wounds. Family and friends became furious when they learned about their loved one’s death on social media.

"[Ball’s son] said, 'Mama, they got it on Facebook: they found my mama dead.'" Lugusta Ball, Stacie’s mother, told the media outlet.

Her mother added that her daughter, who was a “family comedian” always was the “life of the party.”

"You didn't have to her like that, you didn't," Sherry Ball, Stacie's sister, told local TV station Fox 2 Detroit.

She continued: "I hope that my sister gets justice. I hope that we can stand before you one day and tell you how bad you hurt us. And I’ve cried so much, my head (is) cloudy ... just trying to think you know, who could do her like that?"

Ball’s mother said that she appealed with her daughter to try to become sober.

"She said, ‘I’m trying, mama. I’m trying.’ I said, ‘I want you to try harder, baby. Come on back home,’" Lugusta told Fox 2. "I said, ‘mama getting older now and I ain’t going to be here much longer, I want you to come home.’ She said, ‘Mama I’m going to try. I’m going to try real hard.’"

Police have begun a formal investigation into Ball’s murder. They are pleading with anyone with information about to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313)-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.