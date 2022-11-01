Read full article on original website
NME
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
Brit Beat: Capitol U.K. Talks Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Success; Little Simz Targets U.S. Return After Mercury Prize Triumph
It’s been an “Unholy” Halloween month for Sam Smith, with the British singer-songwriter celebrating his and collaborator Kim Petras’ first-ever U.S. Hot 100 No. 1, and also spending most of the month on top of the U.K. singles chart. The huge success of the duet is also a big win for the newly united Capitol and EMI labels in Britain. The two frontline Universal labels came together under the joint leadership of co-presidents Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen back in March. Charrington, who signed Smith 10 years ago alongside then-Capitol U.K. president Nick Raphael, tells Variety that “Unholy” is “truly an iconic...
SFGate
Imagine Dragons, The Strokes to Headline Lollapalooza India
Global acts performing during the event also include American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex. More from Variety. 'Brown Nation' Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE) The lineup also...
Stereogum
PVA – “Not” (Big Thief Cover)
London dance trio PVA have only just released their debut album BLUSH last month. They’re currently touring through the UK and Europe, playing in London tomorrow night (November 3) and wrapping up Thanksgiving week in Madrid, Spain. Tonight, PVA have shared a brand-new cover of Big Thief’s “Not” (from Big Thief’s 2019 album Two Hands) as part of a BBC Radio 1 Session for Jack Saunders. Listen to PVA covering Big Thief below.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Halestorm, Nita Strauss and Bob Vylan lead the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch
The BTS star, 29, shared the new single along with a heartfelt music video, featuring a hard-to-miss Chris Martin cameo It's Jin's universe, and we're all just astronauts living in it! The BTS member, 29, unleashed his new solo single "The Astronaut" on Friday, along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay. Jin's return to solo material comes less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June. The latest...
thehypemagazine.com
Aaron Reflex Releases Artistic Visual for ‘On’
Aaron Reflex is back with another music video release for his song “On”. This video is artistic and will keep your eyes glued to the screen with the awesome transitions that go with the beat. Aaron Reflex is a talented music producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Queens, New York. The French, Senegalese music artist involves a combination of singing and rapping. The music is also a combination of rap, soul, r&b, and trap music. Aaron has been releasing content on his own for many years. He has gained hundreds of thousands of fans across social media. Aaron is also verified on Triller, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. His work ethic is incredible and the visual comes two months after the release of his newest album “On”. The music project contains eleven songs. The music video is captivating and shows Aaron Reflex in a creative element while delivering beautiful visuals that match the theme of the song. Aaron has a strong online fanbase and people have started making reaction videos on YouTube to his new video.
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
KULR8
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
Guitar World Magazine
J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”
Despite being given the guitar by the Smiths legend himself, the Dinosaur Jr man is no fan of his refined take on the classic offset. J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.
The Beatles Album That Holds the Guinness World Record for Fastest-Selling Album
The Beatles have the fastest-selling album of all time, but the album debuted well after the band had broken up
SFGate
Aly & AJ Drop New Single, ‘With Love From,’ and Tease Upcoming Album: We ‘Dug Deeper Into Americana Folk Music’
Singing duo Aly & AJ’s latest single “With Love From” dropped this morning, and the track ushers in a new era of artistry for the sisters, who are now in their 30s and experimenting with less synthesized instrumentation and moodier vocals. The song’s title will also be the name of the sisters’ upcoming album.
H.C. McEntire Announces New Album Every Acre, Shares New Song “Dovetail”: Listen
Durham, North Carolina singer-songwriter H.C. McEntire has announced a new album album: Every Acre is due out January 27 via Merge. The album was co-produced by McEntire, Missy Thangs, and Luke Norton, and includes collaborative tracks from S.G. Goodman and Amy Ray. Along with the announcement, McEntire has also shared...
NME
The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday
The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more. The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s...
dancehallmag.com
October 2022: 7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming
As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, music releases have slowed somewhat. Still, for many, the fourth quarter is the championship quarter. That time of the year when champions shine. It is a sign of endurance, a sign that one has it in them to triumph not just over their opponents but over the competition itself and its temporal boundaries. With dancehall listeners, it can be a detriment to ease up and and not have a presence during this latter part of the year as many classics were and continue to be popularized during this time. End-of-year hits tend the set the tone for the next year and as a result, often get raptured into the new-year hit lists. This month we have some interesting releases so without further hesitation; 7 reggae/dancehall songs worth streaming, released in October 2022.
The FADER
Song You Need: Yves Tumor’s post-punk panic attack
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yves Tumor‘s glam-punk superstar persona makes it easy to forget that they, too, can fall victim to the cross-chatter in their brain. The inimitable swagger and vulnerability are both captured on the cover of their 2020 breakout Heaven To A Tortured Mind: two translucent Tumors overlapped, one naked and staring up at the sky with all the confidence of a newborn calf, the other defiantly exhaling smoke. Their new single, “God Is a Circle,” rests firmly in the former camp and paints Tumor, somewhat incredibly, as a failing student on the quest for self-knowledge.
NME
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
NME
Sault release five new albums for download in password-protected folder
Sault have simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that will disappear in five days’ time. “Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” reads a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link...
thebrag.com
black midi announce Australian and New Zealand tour
Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year. Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.
