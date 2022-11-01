ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed

The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
Variety

Brit Beat: Capitol U.K. Talks Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Success; Little Simz Targets U.S. Return After Mercury Prize Triumph

It’s been an “Unholy” Halloween month for Sam Smith, with the British singer-songwriter celebrating his and collaborator Kim Petras’ first-ever U.S. Hot 100 No. 1, and also spending most of the month on top of the U.K. singles chart. The huge success of the duet is also a big win for the newly united Capitol and EMI labels in Britain. The two frontline Universal labels came together under the joint leadership of co-presidents Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen back in March. Charrington, who signed Smith 10 years ago alongside then-Capitol U.K. president Nick Raphael, tells Variety that “Unholy” is “truly an iconic...
SFGate

Imagine Dragons, The Strokes to Headline Lollapalooza India

Global acts performing during the event also include American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex. More from Variety. 'Brown Nation' Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE) The lineup also...
Stereogum

PVA – “Not” (Big Thief Cover)

London dance trio PVA have only just released their debut album BLUSH last month. They’re currently touring through the UK and Europe, playing in London tomorrow night (November 3) and wrapping up Thanksgiving week in Madrid, Spain. Tonight, PVA have shared a brand-new cover of Big Thief’s “Not” (from Big Thief’s 2019 album Two Hands) as part of a BBC Radio 1 Session for Jack Saunders. Listen to PVA covering Big Thief below.
People

BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch

The BTS star, 29, shared the new single along with a heartfelt music video, featuring a hard-to-miss Chris Martin cameo It's Jin's universe, and we're all just astronauts living in it! The BTS member, 29, unleashed his new solo single "The Astronaut" on Friday, along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay. Jin's return to solo material comes less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June. The latest...
thehypemagazine.com

Aaron Reflex Releases Artistic Visual for ‘On’

Aaron Reflex is back with another music video release for his song “On”. This video is artistic and will keep your eyes glued to the screen with the awesome transitions that go with the beat. Aaron Reflex is a talented music producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Queens, New York. The French, Senegalese music artist involves a combination of singing and rapping. The music is also a combination of rap, soul, r&b, and trap music. Aaron has been releasing content on his own for many years. He has gained hundreds of thousands of fans across social media. Aaron is also verified on Triller, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. His work ethic is incredible and the visual comes two months after the release of his newest album “On”. The music project contains eleven songs. The music video is captivating and shows Aaron Reflex in a creative element while delivering beautiful visuals that match the theme of the song. Aaron has a strong online fanbase and people have started making reaction videos on YouTube to his new video.
BBC

Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28

Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
KULR8

BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album

BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
dancehallmag.com

October 2022: 7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming

As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, music releases have slowed somewhat. Still, for many, the fourth quarter is the championship quarter. That time of the year when champions shine. It is a sign of endurance, a sign that one has it in them to triumph not just over their opponents but over the competition itself and its temporal boundaries. With dancehall listeners, it can be a detriment to ease up and and not have a presence during this latter part of the year as many classics were and continue to be popularized during this time. End-of-year hits tend the set the tone for the next year and as a result, often get raptured into the new-year hit lists. This month we have some interesting releases so without further hesitation; 7 reggae/dancehall songs worth streaming, released in October 2022.
The FADER

Song You Need: Yves Tumor’s post-punk panic attack

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yves Tumor‘s glam-punk superstar persona makes it easy to forget that they, too, can fall victim to the cross-chatter in their brain. The inimitable swagger and vulnerability are both captured on the cover of their 2020 breakout Heaven To A Tortured Mind: two translucent Tumors overlapped, one naked and staring up at the sky with all the confidence of a newborn calf, the other defiantly exhaling smoke. Their new single, “God Is a Circle,” rests firmly in the former camp and paints Tumor, somewhat incredibly, as a failing student on the quest for self-knowledge.
NME

Sault release five new albums for download in password-protected folder

Sault have simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that will disappear in five days’ time. “Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” reads a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link...
thebrag.com

black midi announce Australian and New Zealand tour

Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year. Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

