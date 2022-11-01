ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Is it a good time to buy a home in Whatcom County? See recent changes in housing market

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
 3 days ago

Whatcom County saw a decrease in median home sale prices last month, and Washington state’s prices slightly decreased as the Evergreen State remains one of the most expensive states in the U.S. to buy a home.

The county’s median home sale price fluctuated throughout October, dropping from $555,000 on Oct. 3 down to $524,500 on Oct. 17, a $30,500 drop in two weeks, according to Redfin Metro Area Data.

In the city of Bellingham, Zillow home values slightly decreased between August and September. The median Zillow home value in Bellingham was $728,855 in September, a small decrease from $732,220 in August.

Whatcom County home prices were down 0.37% in September 2022 compared to September 2021. There were 87 fewer homes sold in September 2022 and September 2021, and on average homes in the county are on the market for 25 days before being sold, compared to 8 days last year, according to Redfin’s Whatcom County Housing Market Trends .

Changes in Washington’s housing market

Across Washington state, home prices have decreased by 6.25% between March and September, as September reached a median home value price of $589,900, according to Zillow.

This increase is slight compared to the home price growth between January and July of 2022, where prices increased by 11.5% , according to previous reporting by McClatchy.

Washington is also the third-most expensive state in which to purchase a home, following California with a median home value price of $760,800, and Hawaii at $698,800.

Comments / 2

Bellingham, WA
