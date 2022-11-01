Teenager shot and killed in East St. Louis following argument at a nightclub, police said.

A teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday in East St. Louis, apparently after an argument at a local club, authorities said.

Patrick Miley, 17, of Bessie Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:02 a.m. , according to S t. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. He died of gunshot wounds, Dye said.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the investigation is in its early stages.

The shooting happened at 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue, Perry said. Several others were injured, but their conditions and other information were not available.

Perry said he could not say what evidence, if any, police collected at the scene.

“We are in the early stages of a police investigation. We don’t know much. We do know that one man lost his life,” Perry said.

Police were called shortly after 1 a.m., he said.