ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teenager shot and killed in East St. Louis following argument at a nightclub, police said.

By Carolyn P Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0iuc0Puh00

A teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday in East St. Louis, apparently after an argument at a local club, authorities said.

Patrick Miley, 17, of Bessie Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:02 a.m. , according to S t. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. He died of gunshot wounds, Dye said.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the investigation is in its early stages.

The shooting happened at 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue, Perry said. Several others were injured, but their conditions and other information were not available.

Perry said he could not say what evidence, if any, police collected at the scene.

“We are in the early stages of a police investigation. We don’t know much. We do know that one man lost his life,” Perry said.

Police were called shortly after 1 a.m., he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
4K+
Followers
164
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy