Pack’s eCommerce Trends Report Finds Nearly One-Half of Consumers Prefer Speed to Variety When Shopping Online, Crave One-Click Experiences Bred by Social Media. As post-pandemic consumer expectations continue to skyrocket, so too does their need for digital shopping speed. Nearly one-half of U.S. online shoppers now say it’s more important for them to be able to buy something quickly than it is to have a large selection of items to choose from, according to the inaugural eCommerce Trends Report released by headless commerce solution, Pack. The report also illustrates the impact website speed and ease of use have on consumers’ path to purchase and brand loyalty, with many shoppers saying they’ll turn to competitors if they can’t find what they need after one (fruitless) search, or if a site takes too long to load. Perhaps most surprising, almost one third of shoppers said they’d be willing to wait up to three days longer to receive an item if they had an easier and faster shopping experience.

2 DAYS AGO