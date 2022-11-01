Read full article on original website
Clemson football vs. Notre Dame: Scouting report and score prediction
Clemson football will hit the road for a final time in the 2022 regular season when the fourth-ranked Tigers play at Notre Dame on Saturday night in a nationally televised 7:30 game on NBC. The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) and Fighting Irish (5-3) will battle for the fifth time in...
Could freshman Cade Klubnik lead Clemson football to win at Notre Dame if necessary?
CLEMSON – Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the sidelines two weeks ago to help Clemson football rally for a victory. Klubnik added spark if not stats as the Tigers got past previously unbeaten Syracuse, 27-21. He was credited with pumping up an offense deflated under struggling D.J. Uiagalelei but attempted only four passes with a sack and averaged 2.5 yards on six runs.
How to watch the Clemson football vs. Notre Dame game on TV, live stream
The undefeated Clemson Tigers continue their road to the playoffs starting this weekend against Notre Dame. And that's not being optimistic. The Tigers aren't only ranked fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but they are the only team among the top six that does not have a ranked opponent left on its regular-season schedule, giving them a good chance of making it to the playoffs.
Here’s why Clemson football vs. Notre Dame clash could be decided by a blocked kick
CLEMSON – The winner of Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Notre Dame could be determined by a blocked kick. Notre Dame and Clemson rank first and fourth, respectively, in FBS in blocked kicks this season. The Fighting Irish have blocked five punts, which is the most by...
Clemson football's DJ Uiagalelei returns to Notre Dame, where he burned the Irish and expectations soared
CLEMSON – Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei returns this week to the place where he seized the college football world’s attention and raised expectations, perhaps unfairly, about what was to come. Uiagalelei as a freshman made his second career start two years ago at Notre Dame, filling in for...
