hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry’s Frustration With James Wiseman Has NBA Twitter Calling For A Trade
James Wiseman has struggled with the Warriors. Just a couple of years ago, James Wiseman was taken with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was taken by none other than the Golden State Warriors, who won the title just last year. Wiseman missed last season due to an injury, and now he is back on the floor for the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Suns' Cam Johnson Leaves Arena in Crutches; Injury Status Unknown
Phoenix Suns PF Cam Johnson left after injuring his knee just five minutes into action on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Who’s To Blame For Nets Disaster
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Nets today. With Steve Nash being fired yesterday, it has become apparent to the entire basketball world that the Nets have been a complete and utter disaster over the last three seasons. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the...
NBA roundup: Short-handed Warriors cap 0-5 trip
Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host
Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road
The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Issues An Apology Following Suspension
Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for posting a documentary with antisemitic conspiracy theories to his social media pages. On Thursday (November 3), the NBA point-guard took to Instagram with a photo of a blacked out square to address his controversial week. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” he began the post.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Speaks On Illness That Kept Him In Bed All Weekend
LeBron has been going through it over the past few days. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up another win last night as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. If you were watching the game, you would know that this win was made possible thanks to the heroics of Matt Ryan who got a buzzer-beater to force overtime.
hotnewhiphop.com
Miles Bridges Hit With Probation In Domestic Violence Case
Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence back in July. Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets were closing in on a contract extension back in June as Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent. On the eve of free agency, that immediately fell apart as it was revealed that he had been arrested for domestic violence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Want People Feeling Bad For Him
KD went back and forth with fans over what his mindset should be, moving forward. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a very rough start that ultimately led to the firing of Steve Nash. At this point in the season, the Nets sit at a record of 2-6 and it looks like they have no chemistry. They cannot play a lick of defense and if they keep this up, the playoffs will be a distant dream.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amar’e Stoudemire Wants Kyrie Irving To Apologize
Kyrie Irving has faced very few consequences for his recent actions. Kyrie Irving is in a lot of trouble with the Jewish community after he shared a documentary that had some dubious information and views. Kyrie is the epitome of that dude in your Political Science class who says “I’m just asking questions,” when in reality, they just want to provoke.
