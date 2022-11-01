The UAlbany Football team is coming off of a massive and much needed win over their rival Stony Brook this past Saturday. After losing so many close games, it was really nice to see them get back the apple trophy and have a dominating win. They were rock solid in all three phases of offense, defense, and special teams. A 45 point margin surprised me but it gives this team some great momentum down the stretch here with only three games left. It was also UA's first CAA conference win which was also huge moving forward as they try to climb the standings in what is an absolutely loaded conference.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO