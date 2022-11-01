Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
cbs17
Public’s help needed: Goldsboro man killed in Selma shooting, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October. On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested in deadly Halloween shooting in Raleigh, expert cites uptick in teen violence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a juvenile is under arrest for the Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton and hurt two others. It’s at least the fourth case in the past two months of teens being shot and killed by other juveniles here in Central North Carolina that CBS 17 has reported on.
WMBF
15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
Student left Wake school during lockdown. She was suspended. Mom says that’s not fair.
“My child took off and ran to try to save herself. Why does she have to be penalized?” the mother asked the Wake County school system.
Pellet gun kills Harnett County man, cousin charged with murder
Rachel Diane Ferguson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the death of a man killed with a pellet gun.
abcnews4.com
2 kids sent to hospital after crash involving Robeson Co. school bus
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County school bus has been involved in a wreck Monday minding on Highway 72 in Lumberton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said two kids were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Several community members said the...
cbs17
Young woman charged with murder after shooting cousin ‘multiple times’ in deadly Harnett County shooting, deputies say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies say a woman is being charged with murder after shooting her cousin multiple times and killing him. On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane in Erwin in reference to a reported trespassing with shots fired.
cbs17
High RSV cases keep Fayetteville hospital’s child emergency department nearly full
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — High numbers of child respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are showing up at many hospitals, including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. In a news release Friday, the hospital said their pediatric beds “almost constantly stayed full” this week. “About 80 percent...
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
cbs17
Clayton businesses reeling after damages during shooting
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at Queen Nails and Spa in Clayton picked up the glass left behind from an early morning shooting on Thursday. The business is just one of three that boarded up windows and assessed damages after finding multiple bullet holes and shattered glass. “No one...
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
Lumberton man charged with first-degree murder
LUMBERTON — On Thursday Shane Michael Britt of Lumberton was arrested and charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
Comments / 3