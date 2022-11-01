ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Comments

WMBF

15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
MAXTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Clayton businesses reeling after damages during shooting

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at Queen Nails and Spa in Clayton picked up the glass left behind from an early morning shooting on Thursday. The business is just one of three that boarded up windows and assessed damages after finding multiple bullet holes and shattered glass. “No one...
CLAYTON, NC

