salestechstar.com
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
salestechstar.com
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
salestechstar.com
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
salestechstar.com
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
salestechstar.com
AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist
Chosen for Dynamic Orchestration of Warehouse Activities to Deliver Bottom-Line Value. AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle
Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle chats about the benefits of having businesses turn every transitionary process into a more fruitful customer interaction:. _________. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Paola, tell us about yourself and your platforms Recharge and Rebundle…. I’m Paola, co-founder of Rebundle...
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Analyst firm recognizes interesting, new, and innovative companies in Marketing Data and Analytics. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, “Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally.”
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
salestechstar.com
Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners
Liferay recognizes partners for consistently delivering high-quality digital experience solutions to help business worldwide thrive. Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
salestechstar.com
OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
salestechstar.com
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
salestechstar.com
Dropit Completes $25M Funding Round to Solve Retail Industry’s Core Challenges
Dropit’s technology allows brands to sell in-store inventory online, transform physical locations into last-mile distribution points and source orders to locations closest to the customer, reducing the environmental impact of the retail industry. Dropit, an omnichannel retail technology company that unifies brands’ in-store and online inventories and distribution channels,...
salestechstar.com
SPOTIO and Rillavoice Partner to Create Unprecedented Transparency for Field Sales Teams
Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams. This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs...
