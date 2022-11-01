ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
tipranks.com

Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive

Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
NASDAQ

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
tipranks.com

3 Transportation Stocks That Wall Street Still Favors

Transportation stocks have taken a huge hit to the chin over the past year. As recession fears work their course, there are opportunities for investors to pay historically-low valuations for firms that Wall Street continues to stand by. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see which transportation...
tipranks.com

AAPL, NFLX, AMZN: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Expect to Rise the Most?

Ongoing macro challenges have impacted the performance of several tech stocks, including the mighty FAANG. We will discuss the recent quarterly results of three FAANG stocks and pick the one in which Wall Street sees higher upside potential. FAANG – five of the most prominent tech companies: Meta Platforms (META),...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
tipranks.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results

Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ

Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
tipranks.com

Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?

Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
tipranks.com

Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects

Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
tipranks.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro reports Q4 adjusted EPS ($2.04), consensus ($1.97)

Reports Q4 revenue $493.6M, consensus $519.87M. "Our leadership team and associates successfully managed the challenging finish to fiscal 2022 to deliver consolidated sales and earnings results consistent with our expectations," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO. "While we were disappointed with our overall financial performance for the year, we remained within our leverage covenants and established a path forward to return the Company to acceptable levels of profitability. As we look to the year ahead, we are committed to further improving our operating and financial performance by capitalizing on the strengths of the U.S. Consumer business and right-sizing Hawthorne for the realities of today. We will prioritize more profitable product mixes along with front-loading our marketing and promotional activities to drive early consumer traffic in close coordination with our retailer partners. At the same time, we are taking decisive actions across the organization with the goal of effectively managing leverage and creating stronger conditions for the long-term success of our business."
tipranks.com

Fly Intel: After-Hours Movers

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Benzinga

Papa John's Q3 Earnings Miss Street View; Warns On Near-Term Headwinds

Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.44% year-on-year to $510.51 million, missing the consensus of $514.04 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.54 missed the Street view of $0.61. Total comparable sales fell 3.4% versus 7.3% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales slipped 0.8% in...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower after FOMC Meeting

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red following today’s FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.55%, 2.51%, and 3.39%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 3.75%. Conversely, the utilities sector was...

