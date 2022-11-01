Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
tipranks.com
3 Transportation Stocks That Wall Street Still Favors
Transportation stocks have taken a huge hit to the chin over the past year. As recession fears work their course, there are opportunities for investors to pay historically-low valuations for firms that Wall Street continues to stand by. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see which transportation...
tipranks.com
AAPL, NFLX, AMZN: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Expect to Rise the Most?
Ongoing macro challenges have impacted the performance of several tech stocks, including the mighty FAANG. We will discuss the recent quarterly results of three FAANG stocks and pick the one in which Wall Street sees higher upside potential. FAANG – five of the most prominent tech companies: Meta Platforms (META),...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
tipranks.com
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
tipranks.com
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
tipranks.com
Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
tipranks.com
Scotts Miracle-Gro reports Q4 adjusted EPS ($2.04), consensus ($1.97)
Reports Q4 revenue $493.6M, consensus $519.87M. "Our leadership team and associates successfully managed the challenging finish to fiscal 2022 to deliver consolidated sales and earnings results consistent with our expectations," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO. "While we were disappointed with our overall financial performance for the year, we remained within our leverage covenants and established a path forward to return the Company to acceptable levels of profitability. As we look to the year ahead, we are committed to further improving our operating and financial performance by capitalizing on the strengths of the U.S. Consumer business and right-sizing Hawthorne for the realities of today. We will prioritize more profitable product mixes along with front-loading our marketing and promotional activities to drive early consumer traffic in close coordination with our retailer partners. At the same time, we are taking decisive actions across the organization with the goal of effectively managing leverage and creating stronger conditions for the long-term success of our business."
tipranks.com
Fly Intel: After-Hours Movers
Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Papa John's Q3 Earnings Miss Street View; Warns On Near-Term Headwinds
Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.44% year-on-year to $510.51 million, missing the consensus of $514.04 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.54 missed the Street view of $0.61. Total comparable sales fell 3.4% versus 7.3% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales slipped 0.8% in...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower after FOMC Meeting
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red following today’s FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.55%, 2.51%, and 3.39%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 3.75%. Conversely, the utilities sector was...
