Former ASU football coach Herm Edwards hired by ESPN as NFL, college football analyst

ESPN announced Tuesday that it had hired former Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards as a football analyst.

Edwards previously worked for ESPN from 2009-17 before being hired as the ASU coach.

He went 26-20 as the coach of the Sun Devils before being fired after Arizona State lost to Eastern Michigan earlier this season to start the season 1-2.

“I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans," Edwards said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.”

ESPN announced that Edwards would contribute to the its NFL and college football coverage with the former NFL and college coach appearing on editions of SportsCenter, Get Up, NFL Live and ESPN Radio shows.

He is scheduled to make his debut from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Conn. Friday on SportsCenter.

ESPN announced that Edwards signed a multi-year agreement with the company.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production, in a statement. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

When ASU fired Edwards, it named Shaun Aguano, the team's running backs coach, as the interim coach of the football team.

Aguano is 2-3 as the coach of the Sun Devils heading into the team's game against UCLA on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.

