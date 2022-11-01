Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: Did the Detroit Lions do the right thing by trading T.J. Hockenson?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have lost five straight games. Now they’ve fired an assistant coach before trading their leading receiving across the division to the Minnesota Vikings. The mailbag was dominated by questions about the T.J. Hockenson trade, so we’ll start there this week before getting to...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions say T.J. Hockenson is a good player, but they’re better off without him
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have traded their leading receiver to a division rival, ostensibly making the worst team in the league even worse. But general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell say they believe they’re better off without T.J. Hockenson, talented as he might be.
MLive.com
Packers vs. Lions prediction, spread pick and odds for Sunday: 11/6
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions remain at home for the second straight week as they welcome in the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. This NFC...
MLive.com
Jared Goff’s future is unclear. The Lions want him focused on the present.
ALLEN PARK -- Lose for long enough in this league, and change will come for you. It already has for the Detroit Lions. They’ve lost their last five games to plunge back to the bottom of the league, and now they’ve canned an assistant coach before trading their leading receiver to a division rival.
MLive.com
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Packers picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown!. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
MLive.com
Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
MLive.com
Josh Reynolds doubtful, D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed Josh Reynolds as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is suffering from back pain that limited him at practice on Wednesday, then held him out the rest of the week. The Lions kept him off his feet on Friday hoping he would feel good enough to play on Sunday, but they are no longer expecting that to happen.
MLive.com
MLive.com
‘Tough week’: Aaron Glenn now working with DBs after Aubrey Pleasant firing
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions rebuild is off to such a difficult start that the owner had to offer a public vote of confidence in her people last week. In the seven days since, the team has lost a fifth straight game and fired its defensive backs coach before trading its leading receiver to a division rival.
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia considering bid to buy Washington Commanders
Mat Ishbia has already made his mark on college football. Now, he has his sights set on the pros. Ishbia, the former Michigan State basketball walk-on turned CEO of the Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, is considering a bid for the Washington Commanders of the NFL, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
MLive.com
Josh Reynolds out with third injury; D’Andre Swift, Brock Wright back for Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell was gushing just the other day about how nice it was to finally see Josh Reynolds at full strength after the receiver spent most of the season slowed by ankle and knee injuries. “At this point, this is the best he’s felt in a while,”...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star named NFL’s top offensive rookie for October
A year ago, Kenneth Walker III was dazzling in a top-10 game against Michigan and inserting himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Now, he’s been the best offensive rookie in the NFL in the month of October. Walker, the former Michigan State running back now with the Seattle Seahawks,...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward suffers season-ending injury before G-League rookie season
The 2022-23 season is over before it started for one former Michigan State basketball player. Former Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury and won’t play this season, according to an announcement by the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League. The nature of the injury or when it was suffered wasn’t specified.
