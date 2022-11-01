ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

DraftKings bonus code: Get $200 in free bets for Thursday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, click here to register for a new...
HOUSTON, PA
MLive.com

Packers vs. Lions prediction, spread pick and odds for Sunday: 11/6

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions remain at home for the second straight week as they welcome in the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. This NFC...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Packers picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize

Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown!. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Josh Reynolds doubtful, D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed Josh Reynolds as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is suffering from back pain that limited him at practice on Wednesday, then held him out the rest of the week. The Lions kept him off his feet on Friday hoping he would feel good enough to play on Sunday, but they are no longer expecting that to happen.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in free bets if your money line pick wins

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Sportsbook gives all new customers a fantastic sign-up bonus in the form of $200 worth of free bets. All you have to...
MLive.com

Mat Ishbia considering bid to buy Washington Commanders

Mat Ishbia has already made his mark on college football. Now, he has his sights set on the pros. Ishbia, the former Michigan State basketball walk-on turned CEO of the Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, is considering a bid for the Washington Commanders of the NFL, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy