Wilkes-barre, PA

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Police said they went to the possible scene of the stabbing at the South Main Plaza where they gathered physical evidence, then went to interview the victim at the hospital.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim told police he was ordering food from Taqueria el Paraiso when he thought he recognized a man he knew from New York.

Two women facing drug charges after I-80 traffic stop

The man, later identified as Marquise Rochester, 31, was “not acting right” causing the victim to walk away from Rochester, police stated.

According to court documents, the victim then went to the convenience store where Rochester followed him.

As seen in the security video, Rochester begins talking with the victim and reaching for his pocket when the victim grabs Rochester.

The two get into a fight and Rochester was able to stab the victim in his shoulder, police said. A woman, later identified as Latoya Robinson, 32, is seen entering the store while the owner is getting the knife out of Rochester’s hand, investigators stated.

Police say the security video shows Robinson picking up the knife and putting it in her pocket. The knife then falls out of her pocket and the victim was able to grab it and appeared to stab Rochester after a short fight between him and Robinson, as stated in court papers.

Robinson was interviewed later by officers who say she identified herself as a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff and did not tell police that she was at the scene of the stabbing.

According to investigators, Robinson stated she was home cooking and Rochester, her boyfriend, showed up with a stab wound and she took him to the hospital.

Robinson has been charged with four counts of hindering apprehension and prosecution.

Rochester has been charged with aggravated assault, and flight to avoid arrest. The pair were arraigned and placed in jail, Rochester without bail, and Robinson on a $25,000 bail.

