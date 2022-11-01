Read full article on original website
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
71% Of Shoppers Say They Discover New Products and Brands in Convenience Stores
62% visit a convenience store at least once a week. 91% of Gen Z says c-stores provide a good shopping experience. 49% of Gen Z shoppers have used a delivery service for convenience store shopping. 70% of c-store shoppers more likely to purchase items they’ve seen promoted on c-store social...
Move Over Search: 80% of Gen Z Shoppers To Use Social This Holiday
SimplicityDX Research Finds Gen Z Shoppers Think First About Social Media for Holiday Shopping, but 74% Plan To Check Out on Brand Websites. SimplicityDX, the edge experience company, announced its latest research report “What Gen Z Thinks About Holiday Season Shopping 2022,” which highlights significant discoveries in how U.S. Generation Z shop and their use of social media this holiday season.
A Quick Buy is a Shopping High: Americans Willing to Sacrifice Delivery, Brand Loyalty for a Faster Path to Purchase Online
Pack’s eCommerce Trends Report Finds Nearly One-Half of Consumers Prefer Speed to Variety When Shopping Online, Crave One-Click Experiences Bred by Social Media. As post-pandemic consumer expectations continue to skyrocket, so too does their need for digital shopping speed. Nearly one-half of U.S. online shoppers now say it’s more important for them to be able to buy something quickly than it is to have a large selection of items to choose from, according to the inaugural eCommerce Trends Report released by headless commerce solution, Pack. The report also illustrates the impact website speed and ease of use have on consumers’ path to purchase and brand loyalty, with many shoppers saying they’ll turn to competitors if they can’t find what they need after one (fruitless) search, or if a site takes too long to load. Perhaps most surprising, almost one third of shoppers said they’d be willing to wait up to three days longer to receive an item if they had an easier and faster shopping experience.
Celerant Technology Wrapped Up Another Successful Client Conference for Retailers using Cumulus Retail
This year’s virtual event offered hands-on training to help retailers be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic market. Celerant Technology, the #1-rated retail software provider for 2022, recently wrapped up its 2nd annual client conference, #ClientCon22, for retail businesses using its Cumulus Retail software solution. This year’s conference focused on helping retailers over-come inflation, inventory and staffing shortages, and sell more products in-store and online– in order to be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic world and in the upcoming year.
