ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis deputy carjacked near Enterprise Center, suspects steal his gun

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3Tvf_0iubwLWf00

ST. LOUIS – Two armed men robbed and carjacked a St. Louis City deputy overnight near the Enterprise Center. The suspects took off with the deputy’s gun, and both are still at large.

Police say the victim is a 37-year-old deputy with the City of St. Louis Sheriff’s Office. He had recently left work and was in full uniform during the incident.

Investigators say the deputy experienced car troubles after work and parked it in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue awaiting a tow truck. Just after midnight, two armed men approached him and demanded the deputy to leave his car.

Top story: Candidates spar in the St. Louis County Executive debate

When the deputy got out, police say the suspects tried to grab his weapon, which was secured by a holster. After a brief struggle, the two ended up with the deputy’s gun and cell phone. The two suspects then took off the deputy’s car, a 2011 Chevy Cruze.

No significant injuries were reported in the incident, despite the deputy’s car being stolen.

The suspects are described as between 15-20 years old, thin built and around 6 feet tall with dark-colored clothing. Additional information is limited at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

JCSO prepared for active shooter situation

(Hillsboro) The tragic school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has many law enforcement agencies reviewing their tactics if something like that would ever happen in their coverage area. Sergeant Brian Rossomanno with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is a ranking member of the SWAT team and spent several years with the St. Louis Police Department prior to joining the sheriff’s office. He says the reaction of the St. Louis Police was handled well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Two charged in Granite City robbery

License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy