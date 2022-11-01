ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

nchsinkspot.com

Ironmen aren’t underdogs heading into Pekin playoff contest

The Ironmen will host the Pekin Dragons in the second round of the IHSA playoffs Friday, Nov. 4, after defeating the Rockton-Hononegah Indians 44-13 on Oct. 28. That was a game, Coach Jason Drengwitz said, many people didn’t expect Community to win. The undefeated Dragons are coming off a...
PEKIN, IL
channel1450.com

U-High Takes Three Set Victory Over Normal West For Trip To Super Sectional

The Normal U-High Pioneers and Normal West Wildcats are no strangers as the Wildcats took the 2-1 victory earlier this season when they meet. With a sectional title on the line on Wednesday night in Lincoln it was the Pioneers who took the 2-1 win (18-25, 25-17, 25-20). U-High advances to the Elite Eight and will play Taylorville in the 3A Glenwood Super Sectional on Friday night at 6pm.
NORMAL, IL
channel1450.com

Grey Ghosts vs Cardinals For A Trip To The Final Four

Pleasant Plains looks to make the return trip to Redbird Arena next week, standing in their way at the 2A Maroa-Forsyth super sectional is the Chillicothe IVC Grey Ghosts, led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard. The game starts at 6 pm on Friday evening.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Olympia Coming Off First Football Playoff Victory in 32 Years

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olympia hosts St. Joseph-Ogden in the class 3A football playoffs on Saturday night. It’ll be a special night in Stanford regardless of the outcome. The games marks the Spartans first trip to the second round of the playoffs since 1990. Olympia, seeded 15th in their playoff bracket, upset No. 2 seed […]
STANFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

New name: ISU unveils name and logo for former Redbird Arena

NORMAL (25 News Now) - CEFCU Arena - Home of the Redbirds. It’s the new name for the home of Illinois State University Athletics after ISU and CEFCU came to terms on a naming rights and sponsorship agreement valued at around $3.1 million over 10 years. The university says...
NORMAL, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini

Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Powerball hits near record $1.5B, BloNo hopes to win big

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No winner was announced in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings and the jackpot has reached a near record amount. The Powerball Jackpot is now $1.5 billion, which is already the second-highest total in the history of the game. To win a jackpot, a player must match all regular numbered balls plus the red Powerball.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois

It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield

A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa

An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Bloomington teen located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

