3A Super Sectional in Chatham – Pioneers vs Tornadoes For a Trip To State
The 3A Chatham super sectional on Friday night features the Normal U-High Pioneers (34-5), winners of the Lincoln sectional, against the Taylorville Tornadoes (29-9-1), winners of the Centralia sectional. The winners heads to Redbird Arena and the 3A Final Four next Friday.
Ironmen aren’t underdogs heading into Pekin playoff contest
The Ironmen will host the Pekin Dragons in the second round of the IHSA playoffs Friday, Nov. 4, after defeating the Rockton-Hononegah Indians 44-13 on Oct. 28. That was a game, Coach Jason Drengwitz said, many people didn’t expect Community to win. The undefeated Dragons are coming off a...
U-High Takes Three Set Victory Over Normal West For Trip To Super Sectional
The Normal U-High Pioneers and Normal West Wildcats are no strangers as the Wildcats took the 2-1 victory earlier this season when they meet. With a sectional title on the line on Wednesday night in Lincoln it was the Pioneers who took the 2-1 win (18-25, 25-17, 25-20). U-High advances to the Elite Eight and will play Taylorville in the 3A Glenwood Super Sectional on Friday night at 6pm.
Taylorville Punches Ticket To State With Three Set Win Over U-High
They never gave up. The Taylorville Tornadoes were down but never out and found a way. Taylorville won the 3A Chatham super sectional by defeating Normal U-High in three sets to punch their ticket to state.
1A Volleyball Super Sectional Hype – Crusaders Get Last Year’s State Champ
Lutheran and St. Thomas More will face off in Meridian on Friday night with a shot to go to State on the line. Can the Crusaders knock off last year’s State champs?
Lutheran Heads back to Redbird Arena After Defeating St. Thomas More in Three
Lutheran lost the first set 25-23 but rallied to win sets two and three with scores of 25-14 and 25-15 to head back to Redbird Arena at Illinois State for the second season in a row. They will play next Friday at approximately 10:30 according to the IHSA.
Grey Ghosts vs Cardinals For A Trip To The Final Four
Pleasant Plains looks to make the return trip to Redbird Arena next week, standing in their way at the 2A Maroa-Forsyth super sectional is the Chillicothe IVC Grey Ghosts, led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard. The game starts at 6 pm on Friday evening.
Pre-Practice Question: If You Could Switch Positions For A Week?
We thought we’d have a little fun this week. before practice at Rochester, Athens, and Maroa we asked the question: if you could switch positions for a week, what would you choose? Here are some answers.
Olympia Coming Off First Football Playoff Victory in 32 Years
STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olympia hosts St. Joseph-Ogden in the class 3A football playoffs on Saturday night. It’ll be a special night in Stanford regardless of the outcome. The games marks the Spartans first trip to the second round of the playoffs since 1990. Olympia, seeded 15th in their playoff bracket, upset No. 2 seed […]
New name: ISU unveils name and logo for former Redbird Arena
NORMAL (25 News Now) - CEFCU Arena - Home of the Redbirds. It’s the new name for the home of Illinois State University Athletics after ISU and CEFCU came to terms on a naming rights and sponsorship agreement valued at around $3.1 million over 10 years. The university says...
Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini
Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
Powerball hits near record $1.5B, BloNo hopes to win big
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No winner was announced in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings and the jackpot has reached a near record amount. The Powerball Jackpot is now $1.5 billion, which is already the second-highest total in the history of the game. To win a jackpot, a player must match all regular numbered balls plus the red Powerball.
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
