Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
TechCrunch+ roundup: TAM tough love, ‘building in public,’ 6 key SaaS metrics
Startup pitching has become an existential drama, in part because so many founders exaggerate the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete. At TechCrunch Disrupt, I spoke to three investors about how they use TAM to guide their decision-making. Everyone agreed that the number itself is far less important than the process that produced it.
Eric Schmidt backs former Google exec’s digital family office platform in $90 million funding
Last year, he left Google with scores of colleagues to start a new venture. Now, he is ready to share what they have been up to. Sengupta said Wednesday his startup, rebranded as Arta Finance, will work to provide individuals access to alternative assets that have so far largely been limited to the ultrawealthy.
Brex is acting more and more like a venture capitalist over time
Brex CEO and co-founder Henrique Dubugras compared his company’s strategy to that of Stripe, “if you can get companies in the inception, you act like a venture capitalist.” Techstars accelerator companies will now get access to a variety of benefits from Brex, including a platform support team, a sign-up bonus for its program, supper club dinners and other exclusive events.
How to land investors who fund game-changing companies
For founders and investors alike, such long timelines can seem daunting. But for Gene Berdichevsky, co-founder and CEO of battery tech startup Sila, hard tech problems are also some of the most tantalizing. “It’s always a good time to be a hard tech startup,” Berdichevsky said at TechCrunch Disrupt. “One...
Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups
Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
Leading Stablecoin Issuers Paxos and Circle Secure Regulatory Approvals To Offer Crypto-Related Services In Singapore
Circle and Paxos have received regulatory approval to operate in Singapore. The approvals will allow both of these companies to offer crypto-related services in the region. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have won approvals for their respective licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The approvals received will help these firms offer crypto-related services in Singapore, which has lately been emerging as one of the leading financial hubs of the world.
Fintecture wants to replace paper checks or manual transfers for B2B payments
“In the U.S., there are still a lot of paper checks. In Europe, it’s mostly transfers and manual reconciliation,” Fintecture co-founder and CEO Faysal Oudmine told me. But this underinvestment in the B2B market is weird as those transactions represent a much larger volume than B2C transactions. That’s because the average B2B transaction is much larger — we are talking about tens of thousands or sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Digital bank Chime is cutting costs across the board – including 12% of staff
According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt described that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.” In the memo, Britt said that he and co-founder Ryan King are re-calibrating marketing spend, decreasing the number of contractors, adjusting workspace needs and renegotiating vendor contractors.
Coinbase and Polygon back new crypto advocacy group in India
Members of the new industry body, named Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), include top local crypto exchanges, including CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX. It also includes Hike, Biconomy, ZebPay and Tax Nodes, BWA said in a statement. “India’s Web 3.0 potential – in terms of talent, investment, and innovation – is...
What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck
Particularly for first-timers, the pitch has become an existential drama, which can lead to poor decisions like overlong slide decks, failing to prepare investors before a meeting, and fatally, exaggerating the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete. “With TAM, it is almost guaranteed...
The 30 companies information technology students around the world most want to work for
According to this year's ranking from Universum, Google, Microsoft, and Apple stand out as companies IT students want to work at.
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems
Called Converge, the cohort will be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was announced last May and was backed by Microsoft and other partners. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will receive $1 million each and admission to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff, as well as early access to OpenAI models and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
Alation bags $123M at a $1.7B valuation for its data-cataloging software
That’s why Satyen Sangani, a former Oracle VP, co-founded Redwood City–based Alation, a startup that helps crawl a company’s databases in order to build data search catalogs. After growing its customer base to over 450 brands and annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $100 million, Alation has raised $123 million in a Series E round led by Thoma Bravo, Sanabil Investments, and Costanoa Ventures with participation from Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment Corporation, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Union Grove, the company announced today.
Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups
“We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch. “The data shows women in the driver’s seat produce better ROI.”. The firm says that its investment thesis is based on the...
Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering
The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
Daily Crunch: WhatsApp’s new discussion groups offer end-to-end encryption and support up to 1,024 users
Oh heeeey! How are you doing today? We’ve had a pretty busy day on the site today, with a veritable cornucopia of news spilling all over the internet. We’ve selected some of the most interesting slices for you below. Enjoy (as far as you can enjoy another day of news about cutbacks and whispered advice to try and panic as little as possible). — Christine and Haje.
Opendoor lays off about 550 employees, or 18% of its workforce
The real estate technology company is one of many property technology (proptech) companies that have had to lay off workers in 2022. Online mortgage lender Better.com has had multiple rounds of layoffs and in June, Redfin and Compass shed a combined 900+ workers. Skyrocketing mortgage interest rates and inflation are...
