ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores from district finals

Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Live updates from district football finals around Michigan

The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Dominant defense drives Macomb Dakota football to 17-0 district title win over Romeo

MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.
ROMEO, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Five predictions about Michigan State basketball in 2022-23

EAST LANSING – Who could have predicted Michigan State going 6-9 to end the regular season last year after starting 14-2? Or the 2020-21 Spartans beating three top-five teams in the final two weeks of the regular season to charge into the NCAA Tournament?. Predicting this stuff is hard....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

How suspensions will affect Michigan State on the field vs. Illinois

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins could return for season opener

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State could be at full strength when it opens the regular season on Monday. Sophomore guard Jaden Akins was a partial participant in Michigan State’s Thursday practice as he moved closer to returning from a foot injury that has kept him out throughout the preseason.
EAST LANSING, MI
MISportsNow

Bullock Creek Wins Five Set Thriller Over Clare in District Championship

CLARE – The Clare Pioneers saw their volleyball season come to a heartbreaking end as they fell to Midland Bullock Creek in a dramatic back-and-forth Division 2 District Championship match, 3-2. The Lancers took the first set 25-23 before Clare responded by taking each of the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-23. The Lancers then forced a decisive fifth set by taking the fourth 25-13. In the fifth set, Bullock Creek jumped out to an early lead and Clare battled back to within two points, but the Lancers closed it out 15-12 to claim the district title.
CLARE, MI
MLive.com

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Illinois and a final score prediction

Two-thirds of the regular season is over and Michigan State is now in the last month of the schedule. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) have dropped five of their last six games and play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN). The Fighting Illini, under second-year coach Bret Bielema, have won six straight to already reach their highest victory total since 2011 as the surprise team in the Big Ten and are in first place in the West Division.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Saginaw News

See Saginaw-area volleyball district championships

Thursday featured a majority of the Michigan high school volleyball district championship matches, with Saginaw-area teams claiming district titles. Monday: Heritage 3, Bay City Central 0. Wednesday: Bay City Western 3, Midland Dow 0; Midland High 3, Heritage 1. Thursday: Midland High 3, Bay City Western 2. Midland High advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy