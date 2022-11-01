Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from district finals
Playoff high school football action rolls into the district finals, and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football district final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The district finals are set and the first trophies of the playoff will be handed out tonight. Before getting into the schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Live updates from district football finals around Michigan
The Michigan High School Athletic Association football district finals have arrived. From the initial field of 256, we are down to 128 now and by the time the dust settles Saturday night it will be down to 64. It is win or go home and MLive will have updates pouring in from around Michigan tonight to keep you posted on what’s going on.
State title or bust: Rugged schedule prepared Davison for Division 1 football playoffs
FLINT – Jake Weingartz doesn’t mince any words when it comes to the bottom line for his Davison football team. “Our goal going into every year is to win the whole thing,” Weingartz said Wednesday. “Obviously, the Saginaw Valley league title is great. Making the playoffs is great. But you play the game to be the best.
MLive.com
Dominant defense drives Macomb Dakota football to 17-0 district title win over Romeo
MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.
Savage Forecast: 6 Flint-area football teams will win district titles but who will they be?
‘FLINT – Eight Flint-area teams are still alive in the MHSAA high school football playoffs and they’ll be taking the field in seven games this week. All are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 11 on the prep football scene
MLive.com
Millington adds bit of trickery to tradition, stuns Standish for district title
MILLINGTON, MI – Nothing is more important to the Millington football team than being true to their colors. Throughout the lives of every player on the team, Millington has put the “smash” in smashing success.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Michigan State basketball season preview
EAST LANSING, MI -- Who’s ready for some hoops?. After a disappointing season for the Spartans on the football field, a new season brings new hope, but there’s certainly plenty of questions for Tom Izzo’s team heading into the 2022-23 season. Once again there appears to be...
Michigan high school boys soccer state finals welcome new faces
Four new champions will lift state title trophies Saturday after the Michigan high school boys soccer championship games. No defending champions reached Saturday’s finals and only one – Grosse Ile – is making a return appearance. And only one No. 1-ranked team – Richland Gull Lake – advanced to Saturday’s final.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
MLive.com
Five predictions about Michigan State basketball in 2022-23
EAST LANSING – Who could have predicted Michigan State going 6-9 to end the regular season last year after starting 14-2? Or the 2020-21 Spartans beating three top-five teams in the final two weeks of the regular season to charge into the NCAA Tournament?. Predicting this stuff is hard....
MLive.com
How suspensions will affect Michigan State on the field vs. Illinois
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins could return for season opener
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State could be at full strength when it opens the regular season on Monday. Sophomore guard Jaden Akins was a partial participant in Michigan State’s Thursday practice as he moved closer to returning from a foot injury that has kept him out throughout the preseason.
MLive.com
A little push, a little pull and Lee T is ready for Bay City area football picks
BAY CITY, MI – Sometimes we could all use a little push across the finish line. I can feel that as I drag myself into what could be the final week of Bay City area high school football predictions for 2022.
Bullock Creek Wins Five Set Thriller Over Clare in District Championship
CLARE – The Clare Pioneers saw their volleyball season come to a heartbreaking end as they fell to Midland Bullock Creek in a dramatic back-and-forth Division 2 District Championship match, 3-2. The Lancers took the first set 25-23 before Clare responded by taking each of the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-23. The Lancers then forced a decisive fifth set by taking the fourth 25-13. In the fifth set, Bullock Creek jumped out to an early lead and Clare battled back to within two points, but the Lancers closed it out 15-12 to claim the district title.
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Illinois and a final score prediction
Two-thirds of the regular season is over and Michigan State is now in the last month of the schedule. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) have dropped five of their last six games and play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN). The Fighting Illini, under second-year coach Bret Bielema, have won six straight to already reach their highest victory total since 2011 as the surprise team in the Big Ten and are in first place in the West Division.
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State
EAST LANSING – After seven long months away, we finally got to see Michigan State’s basketball team take to the court again. The Spartans took down Grand Valley State, 73-56, in their lone exhibition game of the preseason on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. Here are four...
See Saginaw-area volleyball district championships
Thursday featured a majority of the Michigan high school volleyball district championship matches, with Saginaw-area teams claiming district titles. Monday: Heritage 3, Bay City Central 0. Wednesday: Bay City Western 3, Midland Dow 0; Midland High 3, Heritage 1. Thursday: Midland High 3, Bay City Western 2. Midland High advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford.
MLive.com
Bay City volleyball roundup: Upsets are order of the day in district semifinals
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school volleyball scene in district tournaments involving Bay City area teams. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
