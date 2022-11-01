Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
Chicken souvlaki from Dauphin County restaurant has all of the flavors of Greece: Best Eats
Simply Greek dishes out an extensive menu of Greek fare, mostly traditional dishes available for dine-in or takeout. Appetizers include tzatziki, hummus, Greek eggplant dip, dolmades, tiropita, and Greek fries. Pick from gyro or lamb burgers as well as pitas made with a choice of pork, chicken, lamb, shrimp, veggie,...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply
Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
lebtown.com
Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm
His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
abc27.com
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
fox5dc.com
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
wnynewsnow.com
Shapiro, Davis Draw Hundreds of Supporters for Get Out the Vote Rally in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday night, the Democratic nominees for Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor were in Harrisburg, encouraging supporters to “Get Out The Vote.”. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Representative Austin Davis (D-Allegheny) arrived in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. to be greeted by hundreds...
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
