DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO