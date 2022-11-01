Read full article on original website
'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'
Retired NYPD police officer Harvey Kraft issued a stark warning, demanding action on the crime crisis after he was randomly attacked in broad daylight
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Another Rikers detainee dead, the 17th to die in custody this year
A man being held in custody on Rikers Island was found dead on Satuday morning, bringing the annual total of deaths in or shortly after being held to 17. Erick Tavira was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in custody or shortly after release this year to a number higher than last year's historic figure of 16. [ more › ]
Zeldin reacts after Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times by inmate: 'Crime emergency'
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin vowed to declare a “crime emergency” if elected after a Rikers Island correction officer was stabbed 15 times by an inmate.
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
NYC subway attack victim blasts city leaders on 'Dr. Phil,' warns of 'more victims like me'
On Thursday, Dr. Phil tackled the rise of crime that has generated headlines in recent months, interviewing a woman who was violently attacked in a Queens subway station.
Head of NY State Police Abruptly Resigns Amid Investigation
The head of the New York State Police is resigning. Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation. At issue was Bruen's handling of multiple internal complaints about the former HR director of NYSP, MaryEllen Tedesco. She resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over he alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheel-bound, according to reports:
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'
Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Disturbing moment crazed Mercedes driver fleeing from NYPD jumps the sidewalk and mows down woman, 30, in Upper Manhattan
Horrifying video shows the moment a Mercedes-Benz jumped a curb in Manhattan Tuesday as cops tried to pull over its driver, striking an unwitting woman and leaving her critically injured. Police are now searching for the suspected driver, who fled the scene of the crash in the neighborhood of Inwood...
2 men wrongly convicted of killing Malcolm X in 1965 will receive a $36 million settlement from New York City and the state: reports
New York City will pay $26 million while the state of New York will pay $10 million, David Shanies, an attorney for the two men, told AP.
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the...
Killer Couple: Triggerman, Getaway Driver's Roles Revealed in JFK Airport Agent's Murder
Plenty of questions remain months after a pair of alleged killers were picked up by police in the May killing of a longtime TSA worker gunned down blocks from his home -- but a new indictment shared by prosecutors starts to shed light on the couple's action taken that night.
Handyman David Bonola pleads guilty in death of Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
The handyman pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in a plea bargain with Queens prosecutors, who dropped the murder charge. Under the deal, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Kathy Hochul claims cashless bail does not impact crime, CNN host agrees: 'No evidence'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul claimed that there is no data that suggest bail reform laws have an impact on crime, and CNN host Don Lemon agreed.
