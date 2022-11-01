ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gothamist

Another Rikers detainee dead, the 17th to die in custody this year

A man being held in custody on Rikers Island was found dead on Satuday morning, bringing the annual total of deaths in or shortly after being held to 17. Erick Tavira was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in custody or shortly after release this year to a number higher than last year's historic figure of 16. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
CNY News

Head of NY State Police Abruptly Resigns Amid Investigation

The head of the New York State Police is resigning. Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation. At issue was Bruen's handling of multiple internal complaints about the former HR director of NYSP, MaryEllen Tedesco. She resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over he alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheel-bound, according to reports:
KRMG

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'

Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.

A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside

A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the...
BROOKLYN, NY

