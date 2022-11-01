A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO