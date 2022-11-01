ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina

A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Billy Strings in Winston Salem, NC Mar 4th, 2023 – presale password

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
‘Every car has a story.’ Classic car display brings back memories at Fall Festival

Brown and Douglas Active Adult Center celebrated autumn with their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, with a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy. The display of classic cars by the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Old Salem chapter brought a lot of lookers to view cars from an antique 1928 Ford Model A to the classic Camaro. Leigh Bodenheimer, a member of AACA along with her husband, said they had a couple cars on display. She said they enjoy going to various cruise-ins and meeting other car enthusiasts. “Every car has a story,” remarked Leigh. Watching visitors stop by the cars, peer into engines and chat with the owners, I’m sure there were a lot of stories being shared.
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
Inflation is impacting NC businesses ahead of the holiday season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Kitchen has been operating in Winston-Salem for 30 years, but this year inflation is straining the business ahead of Thanksgiving. This is the time of year when the kitchen is filled with employees preparing orders ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, the Triad-based business has seen an influx of orders for thanksgiving meals, but inflation has caused the ingredients the business regularly uses to be more expensive.
