Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
tmpresale.com
Worship Live – Holiday Tour in Greensboro, NC Dec 18th, 2022 – presale code
Excited to announce a pre-sale code for an upcoming Worship Live – Holiday Tour presale is available below to WiseGuys users!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to watch Worship Live – Holiday Tour before the public!!!. This could very well be your best...
tmpresale.com
Billy Strings in Winston Salem, NC Mar 4th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the brand new Billy Strings presale code 🙂. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to enjoy Billy Strings ahead of anyone else 🙂. If you do not buy your tickets to Billy Strings’s event in Winston Salem, NC during this presale you may not be able to acquire tickets ahead of they are all sold.
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
My Fox 8
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
Man from China Grove does double-take to catch winning $500,000 lottery ticket
ROWAN COUNTY — A man from China Grove couldn’t contain his excitement when he realized he had won half a million dollars off a lottery ticket. Jeffrey Cunningham said he initially didn’t realize how much he had won from the $500,000 Cashword scratch-off. “I kept getting more...
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
wschronicle.com
‘Every car has a story.’ Classic car display brings back memories at Fall Festival
Brown and Douglas Active Adult Center celebrated autumn with their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, with a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy. The display of classic cars by the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Old Salem chapter brought a lot of lookers to view cars from an antique 1928 Ford Model A to the classic Camaro. Leigh Bodenheimer, a member of AACA along with her husband, said they had a couple cars on display. She said they enjoy going to various cruise-ins and meeting other car enthusiasts. “Every car has a story,” remarked Leigh. Watching visitors stop by the cars, peer into engines and chat with the owners, I’m sure there were a lot of stories being shared.
Woman killed after crash on Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Man celebrates $10 million lottery win after buying ticket from High Point gas station
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ryan Patrick, of Oswego, New York, bought a $30 scratch-off in High Point and won a $10 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Patrick bought his winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point. When Patrick arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, […]
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
3 women arrested after police say they fought 2 students, 1 teacher at NC high school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
Noah Chambers' mother calls for change after another child dies on Haw River Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash that killed a teenage trick-or-treater in Oak Ridge happened a half-mile from the site of another deadly trick-or-treating crash. 14-year-old Aliyah Thornhill died on Haw River Road Monday, just down the street from Bethel United Methodist Church where 11-year-old Noah Chambers was hit in 2019.
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
WXII 12
Inflation is impacting NC businesses ahead of the holiday season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Kitchen has been operating in Winston-Salem for 30 years, but this year inflation is straining the business ahead of Thanksgiving. This is the time of year when the kitchen is filled with employees preparing orders ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, the Triad-based business has seen an influx of orders for thanksgiving meals, but inflation has caused the ingredients the business regularly uses to be more expensive.
Comments / 0