Brown and Douglas Active Adult Center celebrated autumn with their annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, with a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy. The display of classic cars by the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Old Salem chapter brought a lot of lookers to view cars from an antique 1928 Ford Model A to the classic Camaro. Leigh Bodenheimer, a member of AACA along with her husband, said they had a couple cars on display. She said they enjoy going to various cruise-ins and meeting other car enthusiasts. “Every car has a story,” remarked Leigh. Watching visitors stop by the cars, peer into engines and chat with the owners, I’m sure there were a lot of stories being shared.

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO