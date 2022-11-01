Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-First snowfall contest with Honda of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and Honda of the Ozarks are teaming up for the annual first snowfall contest! To enter, head over to ky3.com/contests.
iheart.com
The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens
It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
933kwto.com
Hamilton is Coming to Springfield
Fans of the musical Hamilton could soon see the show in person in Springfield. The famed broadway musical will be performed at Juanita K Hammons Hall for the performing arts from February 22nd to March 3rd of next year. Tickets will range from $39 to $129 dollars and go on...
KYTV
The Place: American Indian Center to host POWWOW honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Indian Center of Springfield is hosting their 2nd Annual Honoring our Veterans POW-WOW at Greenwood Laboratory School on the campus of Missouri State University on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Admission is free to the public.
Tensions are high as Springfield voters decide on Galloway Village rezoning issue
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A “yes” or a “no” on question one could be the deciding factor of what you see across Sequiota Park. Now in less than a week, it will all boil down to the voters of Springfield. Whether people vote yes or no will decide if Elevation Enterprise, LLC will be allowed to build an […]
KYTV
Springfield homeless outreach center launches resource ap, opens family shelter for winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, one group is stepping up its efforts to get homeless people the resources they need. Tuesday, The Connecting Grounds Outreach launched its free Shelter SGF app. “Homelessness is an issue that we have to address. Housing is healthcare. Housing is sobriety. Housing is mental...
KYTV
Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
KYTV
Traffic Alert: Lane and ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks. Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road. Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp. Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
KYTV
Ozarks marinas encourage winterizing your boat before costly repairs occur
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The deadline to dry stack your boat is quickly approaching at some Marinas across the Ozarks. Port of Kimberling Marina staff want to ensure you enjoy your 2023 boating season, but it all starts with winterization. Maintenance manager Brad Blackwell says more than 300 boats have...
KYTV
Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield rise 150% in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning parents of newborns about a rise in sleep-related deaths. In 2022, ten infants died because of unsafe sleeping conditions, up 150% from four infant sleep-related deaths in 2021. Health leaders encourage caregivers to take steps to prevent future infant sleep-related...
ksgf.com
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
KYTV
Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks
RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School. Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
927thevan.com
Missouri Company Acquires West Michigan-Based Craig’s Cruisers
BRANSON, MO (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A string of West Michigan-based entertainment centers will soon become part of a multi-state enterprise. On Wednesday, Five Star Parks and Attractions announced the acquisition of the three Craig’s Cruisers locations for an undisclosed amount. The move for the site off of Chicago Drive and US-31 in Holland, along with those south of Grand Rapids and in Muskegon, extends Five Star’s reach to 19 centers in nine states.
