Grand Junction, CO

Where are the Trick or Treaters?

 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —

Lois Peterson has lived in her home for nearly 40 years. She says when she moved here she would get 50 to 60 kids, but in recent years she only gets five or six. Lois told me that Halloween is one of her favorite times of the year. She decorates her house inside and out and waits for the costumed kids.

So, with homes like Lois’s ready to give out sugary treats, why has she seen so few trick-or-treaters in recent years? One explanation may be the availability of Halloween activities in safe places.

Library communication director Bob Kretschman was excited that their Halloween traditions were back in full swing, “This is our Halloween Story Time. And this is our first one of these events since the pandemic started. Our last one was in 2019, and our numbers were really strong leading up to that. We would have 200 or more kids consistently every year leading up to that.”

Grand junction had dozens of enclosed events such as trunk or treats or trick or treat streets where parents could “safely” take their kids over Halloween weekend. But even when kids are going house to house – – they’re only looking to do it in the top neighborhoods that they’d heard were particularly safe for trick or treating. Some streets may not see as much foot traffic as they used to, but parents’ concerns aren’t unfounded. According to CDC children are 4 times more likely to be struck by a car than on any other day.  Keeping your kids safe is no joke but whatever path your trick or treating takes you, it’s sure to be followed by a trip to the dentist.

Related
KREX

D51 November Golden Apple Award: Leslie Tapia

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Great teachers help students engage in their coursework and become lifelong learners. We’re recognizing another great teacher in School District 51 as part of our Golden Apple Awards. Our November winner, Leslie Tapia at Chipeta Elementary, has all the traits of a great teacher. She’s knowledgeable, creative, compassionate, personable, kind, caring, and dedicated. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
moabsunnews.com

Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde

Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Community Hospital Celebrates “Groundbreaking” New Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Right now, Mesa County is short about 8,000 childcare slots but, Community Hospital is working to help fix the crisis with a new “early education” facility. The hospital invited members of the community to experience the metaphorical groundbreaking, where kids with plastic hard hats...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Election security in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
FRUITA, CO
KKTV

Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Wet and snowy day for many across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first rain and snow showers moved into the Western Slope yesterday evening, and we’ve continued to see rain and snow come down through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. The major roadways through the central and northern portions of the region, including Interstate 70 up through Glenwood Springs and Highway 50 down to Montrose, have been wet through the morning, but almost exclusively snow-free. The biggest travel issues so far this morning due to snow have been along Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, as well as Highway 62 between Ridgway and Placerville, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 between Ridgway and Silverton. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to fall through much of the rest of the day around the Western Slope, then the lower elevations should start to see rain transition over to snow as colder air moves into the region by this evening. Temperatures will continue to linger around the lower and middle 40s in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose through the rest of the day, then start to turn cooler still into the evening. Rain will continue to transition over to snow across the region overnight tonight, then snow will start to taper off through Friday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Bulldogs bully Demons

The Palisade Bulldogs knew that if they had any chance of making the playoffs, they had to beat Glenwood Springs. The Bulldogs knew the assignment and got it done. They beat Glenwood Springs, 42-8, and now will wait to see if the committee will make them one of the 16 playoff teams.
PALISADE, CO
KJCT8

Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Authorities find body in Colorado canyon, near national park

According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, a body has been recovered in the Red Canyon area, which is adjacent to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. It was found on Tuesday afternoon, when flight crews noticed a body in steep and rugged terrain on the south side of the canyon in a remote location. On Wednesday morning, crews reached the body and began the recovery process.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
High School Football PRO

Grand Junction, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glenwood Springs High School football team will have a game with Palisade High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
