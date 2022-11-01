Where are the Trick or Treaters?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —

Lois Peterson has lived in her home for nearly 40 years. She says when she moved here she would get 50 to 60 kids, but in recent years she only gets five or six. Lois told me that Halloween is one of her favorite times of the year. She decorates her house inside and out and waits for the costumed kids.

So, with homes like Lois’s ready to give out sugary treats, why has she seen so few trick-or-treaters in recent years? One explanation may be the availability of Halloween activities in safe places.

Library communication director Bob Kretschman was excited that their Halloween traditions were back in full swing, “This is our Halloween Story Time. And this is our first one of these events since the pandemic started. Our last one was in 2019, and our numbers were really strong leading up to that. We would have 200 or more kids consistently every year leading up to that.”

Grand junction had dozens of enclosed events such as trunk or treats or trick or treat streets where parents could “safely” take their kids over Halloween weekend. But even when kids are going house to house – – they’re only looking to do it in the top neighborhoods that they’d heard were particularly safe for trick or treating. Some streets may not see as much foot traffic as they used to, but parents’ concerns aren’t unfounded. According to CDC children are 4 times more likely to be struck by a car than on any other day. Keeping your kids safe is no joke but whatever path your trick or treating takes you, it’s sure to be followed by a trip to the dentist.

