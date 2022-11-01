ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days begins on Nov. 7

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNoOy_0iubsO2000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart.com has revealed the products that will be on sale during its Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 savings event, which kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7. Walmart+ Early Access members get the chance to shop the deals first.

Within the site, you’ll find everything from Apple products (like iPads, AirPods) and toys to TVs, robot vacuums and more.

As the retailer has done over the past two years, Walmart’s 2022 Black Friday sale will be broken up into three savings events throughout November, followed by a Cyber Monday sale

It means that every Monday in November, a new Black Friday sale will begin.

  • Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 1: Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.
  • Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 2: Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 14.
  • Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 3: Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 21.
  • Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days – Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will finish the month-long November savings event with a Cyber Monday sale.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ALDI is rewinding the prices on some Thanksgiving favorites back to what they were in 2019. Starting Nov. 2, the store started selling holiday essentials, ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, for discounts of up to 30% off, to match the 2019 prices. “Think favorites...
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 4-6)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for missing man

Wichita police are asking for help finding a missing man. 25-year-old Bennie Key-Ward was last seen in the 500 block of S. McComas. He was wearing dark pants with white flecks on them, a dark blue shirt, and Pokemon shoes. He was also carrying a Nintendo Switch. Bennie is described...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that Midwest Wholesale, LLC, a local car dealership, had its license revoked and has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the Kansas Consumer...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Question 4 You

Clocks fall back this weekend. What are you going to do with your extra time?
KSN News

Burn ban suspended in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire District 1 suspended a burn ban that was implemented back on Oct. 20, due to recent rain. The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The burn ban is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy