Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days begins on Nov. 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart.com has revealed the products that will be on sale during its Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 savings event, which kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7. Walmart+ Early Access members get the chance to shop the deals first.

Within the site, you’ll find everything from Apple products (like iPads, AirPods) and toys to TVs, robot vacuums and more.

As the retailer has done over the past two years, Walmart’s 2022 Black Friday sale will be broken up into three savings events throughout November, followed by a Cyber Monday sale

It means that every Monday in November, a new Black Friday sale will begin.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 1: Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 2: Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 14.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event 3: Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25. Walmart+ Early Access starts at 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 21.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days – Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will finish the month-long November savings event with a Cyber Monday sale.

