UVM Children's Hospital sees triple the normal number of respiratory disease cases

The University of Vermont Children's Hospital is seeing admission numbers for respiratory viral illnesses this fall that would normally only be seen at their winter peak.

Hospitalizations due to rhinovirus or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are triple the usual fall numbers at the hospital, said Dr. Becca Bell, UVM Children's Hospital pediatrician and president of the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, via email. Bell said the hospital is not seeing pediatric admissions for COVID-19.

While cases are high for the fall season, Bell said the hospital is not overwhelmed. The future of hospitalization numbers, however, is unpredictable.

"Given the uncertainties of the length of this current RSV season and the upcoming influenza season, we are developing surge plans as we expect the needs of children in our area will increase," Bell said.

The reason for the high hospitalizations is not because RSV is causing more severe symptoms than usual, Bell said. Rather, it is a product of children not being exposed to the common virus during the pandemic because of isolation.

"RSV is a common virus that leads to cold-like symptoms in most people," Bell said. "Generally, everyone is infected by the time they are two years of age and reinfections are common."

The national trend: RSV in infants and kids is threatening to overwhelm hospitals. What parents should know.

Infants under six months and babies born prematurely or with underlying lung disease are most at risk of hospitalization. Toddlers and school-aged children with asthma can also experience more severe symptoms.

"There is no special treatment for RSV so there is no need to get your child tested if they are otherwise doing ok," Bell said. "Call your child's doctor or seek care if your child is not feeding well and not making wet diapers, or if they are breathing hard and using neck and chest muscles to breathe."

Bell also urged parents to vaccinate their children for the upcoming flu season to lessen the impact of flu cases on hospitals. Kids can get flu shots at doctor's office, pharmacies, or at state walk-in clinics set up for COVID-19 and flu vaccines .

