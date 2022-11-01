ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KRQE News 13

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas

De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
DE SOTO, KS
wpsdlocal6.com

1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS
