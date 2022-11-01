Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child.
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Ex-Chiefs coach sentenced, taken immediately to jail for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving...
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
WIBW
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
Man surrendered to police after woman found dead on KC-area road
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found by passers-by along a Raytown roadway Monday evening, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, Independence, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal...
Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas
De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
wpsdlocal6.com
1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
Kansas mom sentenced for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls...
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0