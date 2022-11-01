ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Taylor Swift adds more dates to ‘Eras’ tour

LOS ANGELES — Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift has added eight more shows to her upcoming "Eras" tour, including a third SoFi Stadium concert to close out the tour in Los Angeles. In addition to her Aug. 4 and 5 shows at SoFi, the "Anti-Hero" singer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Review: Bruce Springsteen wants to change the topic with ‘Only the Strong Survive’

When Bruce Springsteen went on Howard Stern’s Sirius/XM radio show recently to promote his new album of soul music covers, "Only the Strong Survive," he talked about his often-voiced idea of his career being “a lifelong conversation with my audience.”. “Thankfully, I’ve got a sizable audience that’s interested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy