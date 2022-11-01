Over $10,000 raised for parents of Columbus boys who died in car accident in Oklahoma

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Aisha Holt, who identified herself as the aunt of three Columbus boys who died in a car accident, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of the boys’ parents. The fundraiser has raised over $10,000 of its $30,000 goal since being created on Thursday, Oct. 20. Over 200 people have donated.

Holt identified the three boys as Izayiah, Ja’Quan and Messiah Brittford and their parents as Arrie Matthews and Christopher Brittford.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as the boys and their parents were traveling through LeFlore County, Oklahoma.

The boys had attended Dorothy Height Elementary School and were six, eight and nine years old.

Holt described them as “sweet young men with such a huge heart and a smile that would light up world.”

“There aren’t words to describe the vast emptiness that there will be now with them absent,” she said. “If you could please share or donate anything towards covering the funeral expenses, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.