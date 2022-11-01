ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
News-Medical.net

Researchers corroborate the importance of exercise for cognitive function

Accumulating evidence finds that exercise can improve brain function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. While the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, recent research suggests that exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems such as muscle, gut, liver, and adipose tissue may affect neural plasticity. A special issue of Brain Plasticity presents new research and insights on neural plasticity and the role of peripheral factors in cognitive health.
shefinds

4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicineNet.com

What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?

While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
studyfinds.org

Night owls who exercise in the afternoon or evening reduce risk of developing diabetes

LEIDEN, Netherlands — Night owls who like to go for a brisk walk, bike ride, or jog later in the day are less prone to diabetes, according to new research. Scientists in the Netherlands say engaging in regular exercise late in the day improves blood glucose control among older adults. A study of 775 Dutch men and women found those who were physically active in the afternoon or evening were less likely to develop the disease in comparison to those working out in the morning.
cohaitungchi.com

14-Day Boiled Egg Diet: Will It Yield Any Long-Term Results?

These days many individuals are on the lookout for an efficient technique to shed some pounds in a brief period of time. Fortunately, there are dozens of dietary plans that may assist them. Nevertheless, any changes in your vitamin are fairly a severe step and it's important to plan your eating regimen rigorously. Whenever you begin a brand new consuming sample, you must work out its attainable dangers and advantages. On this article, you will discover detailed details about the 14-day boiled egg eating regimen and a meal plan pattern. Let’s get began!
Healthline

Why Experts Are Now Recommending Weight Loss Medications in Addition to Lifestyle Changes

The American Gastroenterological Association has released new guidelines recommending prescription medication along with lifestyle changes to treat obesity. Officials at the association say diet and exercise alone may not be enough to achieve long-term weight loss. Experts say childhood obesity, chronic inflammation, and food addiction are some of the factors...
cohaitungchi.com

Free 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss

Trying a 1000 calorie meal plan for weight loss? Here is a free online diet plan sample menu that provides all the essential macro-nutrients that your body needs. 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss SAMPLE MENU:. One of the things that I don’t like about recipes is that I...
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet

The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
scitechdaily.com

Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned

New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
News-Medical.net

Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery

Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
cohaitungchi.com

Diabetes Diet Chart Plan – Best Indian Diabetic Meal Chart

To understand what type of food a diabetic patient should consume for better health it is important to understand diabetes and its relation to food. Only when a person understands all the above-mentioned concepts then it would help them follow a diet plan to improve their health. Understanding diabetes. Diabetes...
buffalohealthyliving.com

The Basics of Diabetes and Diet

The number of people living with diabetes has risen dramatically over the last four decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 1980 and 2014, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million to 422 million. This dramatic spike in cases in such a short period of time highlights the threat diabetes poses to the health of people across the globe.
Daily Mail

Going keto and cutting out carbs may prevent DIABETES, research suggests

The keto diet might be more than just a trendy health fad. An ultra-low carb diet can significantly lower blood-sugar levels in people who are pre-diabetic, according to a study. The ketogenic diet involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with foods high in fat and protein. Advocates claim...
UPI News

Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility

Intermittent fasting has taken off as a way to lose weight without having to limit types of a food a person eats. But there was little research on how eating only during a few hours of the day and then only drinking water might affect female reproductive hormones. A new...

