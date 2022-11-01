Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
News-Medical.net
Researchers corroborate the importance of exercise for cognitive function
Accumulating evidence finds that exercise can improve brain function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. While the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, recent research suggests that exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems such as muscle, gut, liver, and adipose tissue may affect neural plasticity. A special issue of Brain Plasticity presents new research and insights on neural plasticity and the role of peripheral factors in cognitive health.
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Top gastroenterologists gave a glowing review of new weight loss drugs, and ranked them in order of effectiveness
New medical guidelines have been published that strongly recommend certain weight loss drugs. The researchers ranked the drugs, with semaglutide (aka Wegovy) coming out top. Study author Perica Davitkov told Insider he was surprised by how well the drugs work. The American Gastroenterological Association has for the first time released...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
studyfinds.org
Night owls who exercise in the afternoon or evening reduce risk of developing diabetes
LEIDEN, Netherlands — Night owls who like to go for a brisk walk, bike ride, or jog later in the day are less prone to diabetes, according to new research. Scientists in the Netherlands say engaging in regular exercise late in the day improves blood glucose control among older adults. A study of 775 Dutch men and women found those who were physically active in the afternoon or evening were less likely to develop the disease in comparison to those working out in the morning.
Experts say putting on a stone can increase odds of knee surgery by a third
Gaining just under a stone in weight could significantly increase the need for a total knee replacement, a new study has suggested. Researchers found that women are more at risk of requiring knee surgery if they put on weight in midlife compared to men. Women who gained 11lb (5kg) are...
cohaitungchi.com
14-Day Boiled Egg Diet: Will It Yield Any Long-Term Results?
These days many individuals are on the lookout for an efficient technique to shed some pounds in a brief period of time. Fortunately, there are dozens of dietary plans that may assist them. Nevertheless, any changes in your vitamin are fairly a severe step and it's important to plan your eating regimen rigorously. Whenever you begin a brand new consuming sample, you must work out its attainable dangers and advantages. On this article, you will discover detailed details about the 14-day boiled egg eating regimen and a meal plan pattern. Let’s get began!
Healthline
Why Experts Are Now Recommending Weight Loss Medications in Addition to Lifestyle Changes
The American Gastroenterological Association has released new guidelines recommending prescription medication along with lifestyle changes to treat obesity. Officials at the association say diet and exercise alone may not be enough to achieve long-term weight loss. Experts say childhood obesity, chronic inflammation, and food addiction are some of the factors...
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
cohaitungchi.com
Free 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss
Trying a 1000 calorie meal plan for weight loss? Here is a free online diet plan sample menu that provides all the essential macro-nutrients that your body needs. 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss SAMPLE MENU:. One of the things that I don’t like about recipes is that I...
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned
New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
News-Medical.net
Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes Diet Chart Plan – Best Indian Diabetic Meal Chart
To understand what type of food a diabetic patient should consume for better health it is important to understand diabetes and its relation to food. Only when a person understands all the above-mentioned concepts then it would help them follow a diet plan to improve their health. Understanding diabetes. Diabetes...
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Basics of Diabetes and Diet
The number of people living with diabetes has risen dramatically over the last four decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 1980 and 2014, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million to 422 million. This dramatic spike in cases in such a short period of time highlights the threat diabetes poses to the health of people across the globe.
Going keto and cutting out carbs may prevent DIABETES, research suggests
The keto diet might be more than just a trendy health fad. An ultra-low carb diet can significantly lower blood-sugar levels in people who are pre-diabetic, according to a study. The ketogenic diet involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with foods high in fat and protein. Advocates claim...
Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility
Intermittent fasting has taken off as a way to lose weight without having to limit types of a food a person eats. But there was little research on how eating only during a few hours of the day and then only drinking water might affect female reproductive hormones. A new...
