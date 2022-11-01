ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
Apartment Therapy

The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli

New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in the Bronx

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one in the Bronx. A third-prize ticket was sold at the Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new store

Just a few weeks after Target opened their fourth Bronx location on Fordham Road, the popular big-box retailer has signed a lease at Bruckner Commons. The new 139,000 square foot store, which is slated to open by 2025, will occupy the space once home to K-Mart at the almost 400,000 square foot outdoor mall nestled between the Southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Unionport, Soundview, and Castle Hill joining ShopRite, Burlington, and dozens of other retailers.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Black bear spotted in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Residents spotted a black bear in Yonkers, police said Monday. The bear sightings were reported in the Lawrence Park neighborhood near Essex Place and Rockledge Road, officials said. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098. People […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
MANHATTAN, NY

