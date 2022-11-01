ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2news.com

Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday

A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
2news.com

Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe

These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
2news.com

Prescribed Fire Operations May Continue in Lake Tahoe Next Week

(November 2, 2022) Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District may conduct prescribed fire operations from November 7 to 11, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project details is below. Prescribed fires are...
2news.com

Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Urges Safety as Time Change Approaches

The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is reminding the community to use extra caution as we approach the time change on Sunday, November 6, 2022. It will be dark earlier and Nevada statistics show that, between 2016-2020, 77% of all pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow

From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE
2news.com

New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race

(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
NEVADA STATE

