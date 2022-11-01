Read full article on original website
Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday
A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
Prescribed Fire Operations May Continue in Lake Tahoe Next Week
(November 2, 2022) Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District may conduct prescribed fire operations from November 7 to 11, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project details is below. Prescribed fires are...
Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Urges Safety as Time Change Approaches
The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is reminding the community to use extra caution as we approach the time change on Sunday, November 6, 2022. It will be dark earlier and Nevada statistics show that, between 2016-2020, 77% of all pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn.
Red Cross Reminds Residents to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms Sunday
(November 2, 2022) Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada wants to remind residents that this weekend should also serve as a time to test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. “One of the easiest ways to protect your home and family...
Almost $1 Million in Grant Funding Going to Monitor and Improve Air Quality in Nevada
(November 3, 2022) U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded nearly $1 million in funding to establish air quality monitoring systems in communities across Nevada. The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan, both of which Senator Rosen helped...
NV Energy Accepting Applications for Program to Help Customers Meet Sustainability Goals
Beginning November 3, NV Energy will accept applications for its updated NV GreenEnergy Rider program, which makes more than 230,000 megawatt hours of energy from renewable resources available to both residential and business customers. This second annual offering will help customers achieve their sustainability goals and drive the development of...
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race
(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
