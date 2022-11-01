ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Suspect arrested for murder of a man in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tdwy_0iubrIlr00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On July 7, a 30-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department media release, the shooting happened at the 6200 block of Pernecia Street.

The same night, K9 units were able to catch the suspect of the shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Oct. 27, members of the JSO’s homicide team and the crime scene unit further investigated the suspect, Keith Hubbard, 38.

Hubbard was charged with attempted murder and shooting into occupied home the night of the murder.

According to the media release, on Oct. 27, he is currently being charged with murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen this man?. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Donald Devon Watkins. Watkins is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at Hunt Street, which is two blocks north of Lenox Avenue, around 1 a.m. where they found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Man suspected of killing 34-year-old woman at Southside apartment has violent criminal past

New details are coming to light after a woman was found dead in a unit of the Auburn Glen Apartment complex on the Southside Tuesday night. The victim’s family has identified the victim as 34-year-old Ashley Denise Fowler of Jacksonville. Family members told News4JAX they are devastated. They said Ashley Fowler was a mother of three boys who loved to joke around.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run. JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man climbs into cab of parked semi, shoots driver, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said a witness told them a man got into the victim’s semi-truck in the parking lot of a supermarket on North Main Street, near 50th Street East. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired and the shooter ran off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 400 transports in August for overdoses in Jacksonville, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the many calls Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics receive, they are seeing hundreds of overdose cases every month. There were 435 overdose transports in August of this year, according to data from JFRD. In 2020, there were 491 transports for drug overdoses in the whole year. In 2021, there were 523 transports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL
First Coast News

Unsolved | The disappearance, murder of Linda Anderson

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An old picture captures the moment detectives gathered around the remains of a woman off the side of Interstate 10 in 1987. "She was wrapped up in a mattress and blanket and had string and tape wrapped around her," describes Detective Charity Rose with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Woman found dead in Southside apartment, man flees scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment complex. JSO responded to the Auburn Glen Apartments off Southside Boulevard, north of Baymeadows Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday after apartment residents said they heard loud banging and screaming. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy