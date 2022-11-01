Silk Sonic Not Submitting Album for Grammy Consideration

Lately, artists have had beef with the Grammys.

Whether its Nicki Minaj expressing discontent that her single “Super Freaky Girl” would be considered as pop and not rap or the Weeknd not submitting his latest LP for Grammy consideration amidst an ongoing boycott with the awards body, artists have been vocal about their feelings.

One group that made a big choice about their album and the Grammy Awards is Silk Sonic. But the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is not speaking out against the Grammys. They are more so sidestepping the awards show, perhaps so others might have a place in their stead.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, Mars said the duo will be bowing out of Grammy consideration and not submitting their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

He added, “Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Their debut album came out in November 2021 and was largely critically acclaimed. Its debut single “Leave the Door Open” swept the four categories it was nominated in for the 2022 Grammy Awards and the LP as a whole was expected to do well at the 2023 award show.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a response to the band’s statement, “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

In recent years, Mars has won multiple Grammy Awards, including going six for six in 2018. Anderson .Paak has won four over his career.

