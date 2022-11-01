ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic Not Submitting Album for Grammy Consideration

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hujtP_0iubqxPf00

Lately, artists have had beef with the Grammys.

Whether its Nicki Minaj expressing discontent that her single “Super Freaky Girl” would be considered as pop and not rap or the Weeknd not submitting his latest LP for Grammy consideration amidst an ongoing boycott with the awards body, artists have been vocal about their feelings.

One group that made a big choice about their album and the Grammy Awards is Silk Sonic. But the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is not speaking out against the Grammys. They are more so sidestepping the awards show, perhaps so others might have a place in their stead.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, Mars said the duo will be bowing out of Grammy consideration and not submitting their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

He added, “Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Their debut album came out in November 2021 and was largely critically acclaimed. Its debut single “Leave the Door Open” swept the four categories it was nominated in for the 2022 Grammy Awards and the LP as a whole was expected to do well at the 2023 award show.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a response to the band’s statement, “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

In recent years, Mars has won multiple Grammy Awards, including going six for six in 2018. Anderson .Paak has won four over his career.

Photo by John Esparza / Fullcover PR

American Songwriter

Review: Roger Street Friedman’s Ode to Optimism

Roger Street Friedman’s optimistically inscribed fourth album offers a snapshot of a world gone awry and the resilience it takes to make one’s way toward promise and prosperity in spite of it all. Written —naturally enough—during the pandemic—it’s a series of vignettes that capture ordinary common folk dealing with the typical cares and concerns that entangle us all. Still, for the most part, it’s an album devoid of despair. I am thankful for his day, for the love my family gave, for the sacrifices made, I am thankful for this day, he sings on “Thankful For This Day,” a litany of reasons to be grateful, even in the midst of the difficulties the world has witnessed.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

