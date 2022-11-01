Read full article on original website
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend
This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter. Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast.
Philanthropy Notes: Cereal donations at FAU game to provide thousands of breakfasts for children
Boca Helping Hands, in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University and Cereal4All, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by having a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during an Owls football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. People who donated one or more...
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
City Seeking Community’s Assistance in Selecting Grand Marshal for 51st Annual Holiday Parade
Boynton Beach, FL – The City is seeking the community’s assistance in selecting a Grand Marshal for the 51ST Annual Holiday Parade that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 (4 – 6 pm) in Downtown Boynton. Know someone who has made a positive impact in Boynton...
Veterans Parade – Thousands to March in Honor of All Veterans
West Palm Beach – On Sunday, November 6, 2022, thousands of veterans, and supporters of veterans will march in the largest Veterans Parade being held in Palm Beach County. Hosted by The City of West Palm Beach and Presenting Sponsor NewDay USA, the Veterans Parade is expected to draw thousands to participate in the parade and thousands more spectators to Clematis Street in honor of all veterans in our community.
Working to End Homelessness: City of Fort Lauderdale joins forces with Broward County for the 6th Annual Homeless Symposium
A stronghold of city and county leaders, local organizations, advocates, and neighbors came together at Holiday Park on Thursday for a community outreach effort aimed at hearing the voices of the homeless community and changing their lives, one step at a time. This is the second year the City has...
Violet’s and Zen’s to Open in Wilton Manors
Violet’s and Zen’s will offer sushi, tapas, and a rooftop lounge
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Washi Exhibition Arrives at Morikami
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will unveil “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper" November 5 The post Washi Exhibition Arrives at Morikami appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist
November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
Celebrate Five Nights Of ‘Holiday Magic’ At The Whimsical Bonnet House
The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, one of South Florida’s most picturesque venues, is set to ring in the most wonderful time of the year. Beginning Friday, December 2, five nights of Holiday Magic will transform the 35-acre subtropical estate into a holiday wonderland for the entire family to enjoy!
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League names new CEO
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has a new CEO. The shelter recently announced Sue Berry, CAWA, is chief executive officer of the nonprofit animal rescue organization. “I am very excited to be joining such an amazing team of dedicated animal lovers,” Ms. Berry said in a statement. “Having worked for over 20 years in animal welfare in New Hampshire and California, I am eager to bring my knowledge and leadership to Palm Beach County. I look forward to working with our staff, volunteers, and supporters to build upon this incredible organization.”
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops
If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.
