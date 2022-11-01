ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea

A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms

The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Veterans Parade – Thousands to March in Honor of All Veterans

West Palm Beach – On Sunday, November 6, 2022, thousands of veterans, and supporters of veterans will march in the largest Veterans Parade being held in Palm Beach County. Hosted by The City of West Palm Beach and Presenting Sponsor NewDay USA, the Veterans Parade is expected to draw thousands to participate in the parade and thousands more spectators to Clematis Street in honor of all veterans in our community.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season

Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist

November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League names new CEO

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has a new CEO. The shelter recently announced Sue Berry, CAWA, is chief executive officer of the nonprofit animal rescue organization. “I am very excited to be joining such an amazing team of dedicated animal lovers,” Ms. Berry said in a statement. “Having worked for over 20 years in animal welfare in New Hampshire and California, I am eager to bring my knowledge and leadership to Palm Beach County. I look forward to working with our staff, volunteers, and supporters to build upon this incredible organization.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

