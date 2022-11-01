Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO