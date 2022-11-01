Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola EggFest Welcomes Back Celebrity Judges Lacz and Cason
When: Nov. 13, noon – 3 p.m. For its 10th anniversary, foodie event Pensacola EggFest is bringing back celebrity judges U.S. Navy Seal veteran Kevin “Dauber” Lacz, consultant and actor in the hit film American Sniper, and Navy veteran, boss of sauces, judge, and Champion Pit Master Chef Big Moe Cason — host of National Geographic’s World of Flavor and winner of more than 35 BBQ competitions.
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts
DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
Pensacola looks to turn warehouse at the port into pickleball court
The city council is expected to hear plans next week from a company that wants to transform an unused warehouse at the Port of Pensacola into a pickleball court that would be accessible to the public.
wuwf.org
Santa Rosa County's District 4 race could mean a new leader for Navarre area
Next week’s election could bring new leadership to Santa Rosa County’s District 4. Commissioner Davie Piech is running for his second term and will face challenger Ray Eddington on the general election ballot. The Holley-Navarre area has been growing exponentially in recent years, as has the rest of...
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
Pensacola generator contractor arrested for 18 counts of fraud, larceny: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A generator contractor in Pensacola is behind bars after several victims alleged he took money for projects he never completed. Michael Anthony Norwood, owner of Boardwalk Generators, was charged with 18 counts of fraud, 18 counts of larceny, embezzlement and swindling. Between April 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, deputies […]
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools candidate vies against incumbent again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- This mid-term election is not the first race that Raymond Guillory challenged Paul Fetsko for the district two seat on the Escambia County Public Schools board. In 2018, Guillory and Fetsko faced off for the four-year seat that Fetsko won. Guillory said he is back because...
cstoredecisions.com
Bay Shores Oil Sells to Majors Management
“We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the stores,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County.”
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
WLOX
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
franchising.com
Multi-Unit Operator Opening Sixth Slim Chickens on Florida Panhandle
After two openings in 2021 followed by another two in early 2022, Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford continue to grow the better chicken concept with a new location in Navarre. November 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // NAVARRE, FLA. - Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual...
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
City of Foley Announces Their First Sister City
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. Why Hennef, Germany? Foley’s interest in developing a sister city partnership with Hennef, Germany is due to the similar characteristics: population, size, educational institutions, economic industries, many halls, playing fields and clubs for sports (especially soccer), and natural environmental settings. Both cities are rural yet urban and have close connections to surrounding communities with diverse shopping facilities. Foley citizens have personal and family connections to the city of Hennef. The greatest interest of this partnership is in creating educational and cultural exchanges.
thepulsepensacola.com
Next Slow Ride rolls on Nov. 12
Where: Henry Chiropractic, 1823 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503. Join Bike Pensacola for the most popular bike ride in town–the Slow Ride! Each month we explore the quiet, scenic streets of Pensacola’s many historic neighborhoods for a fun and leisurely ride among friends. This month’s Ride is sponsored and hosted by Henry Chiropractic. Dr. Henry has recruited a food smorgasbord to feed us following the Ride, with free foods ranging from chicken sandwiches and poke bowls to fruit smoothies.
getthecoast.com
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Awards $10,000 to 29 Artists in the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts
Over the weekend was the 27th Annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) Festival of the Arts at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The festival featured exhibits of more than 100 artists from across the United States showcasing a diverse palette of artistic styles in nearly 20 different art mediums.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foo Foo Festival kicks off this week in Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Fla. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com.
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
