Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend.

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater.

Officials said the victim and multiple other people were trying to cross County Highway N when the victim was hit by a driver traveling north on the highway. The woman who was hit was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

The woman has since been identified as 30-year-old Maricela Del Carmen Rivas Rivas from the Whitewater area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene until law enforcement arrived. Law enforcement did not share any more information about the driver’s involvement in the crash and whether or not they’re expected to face any charges.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

