Steve Sandlin(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) At 21 years old, Steve Sandlin was a rookie in the police force in Mountainair, New Mexico. Steve was following in the footsteps of his father who had a career in law enforcement his whole life. At a young age, Steve knew that he wanted to be like his dad and pursue a career as a police officer. In March of 1988, Steve did just that. He was accepted as a member of the Mountainair police department on that very day. This feel-good story would take a tragic turn just months later. On May 7th, 1988, Steven Sandlin was found shot in the Mountainair police station. Unfortunately, he was working from home that night. He was found laying on the floor with his gun right next to him. David Carson — the police chief — arrived on the scene and immediately tried to speak with Steve. Steve was unresponsive to the police chief. EMTs eventually arrived at the scene and got to work trying to keep Steve alive. Tragically, their efforts weren’t successful. Steven Sandlin was pronounced dead after being on the force for just 8 weeks.

