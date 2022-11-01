Read full article on original website
UNM police looking for suspects accused of firing gun in parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Police are searching for two people accused of firing multiple shots in a UNM parking garage. On November 3, the Albuquerque Police Department contacted UNM police about a shot spotter activation at the Cornell Parking Structure. UNM police found 14 bullet casings on the top floor of the structure. […]
BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection. Officials say the suspect is still at large. While deputies search for the suspect a […]
Albuquerque police arrest man for fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department were called to Anderson Avenue SE and located a deceased man. APD detectives arrested Jahiem Burns on involuntary manslaughter after a handgun round struck the unidentified man in the face. Burns told police the two had been "horseplaying" when the handgun fired.
Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
2 arrested after Santa Fe woman fatally stabbed with a sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a death in Santa Fe in which the victim was stabbed with a three-foot metal sword, according to authorities. Police said 19-year-old Kiara McCulley and 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca were taken into custody Saturday and both remain jailed on open […]
Albuquerque police make arrest in chop shop bust
Stolen vehicles are a very common problem across the city. Not to mention breaking them down and selling parts.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
BCSO deputies investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on Pajarito Mesa. The sheriff's office says they responded to a car that was on fire near James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW on Oct. 27. When deputies arrived, they found Bernalillo County Fire crews had extinguished an SUV that had burned.
1988 Murder Of Rookie Officer May Have Been Committed By Colleagues
Steve Sandlin(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) At 21 years old, Steve Sandlin was a rookie in the police force in Mountainair, New Mexico. Steve was following in the footsteps of his father who had a career in law enforcement his whole life. At a young age, Steve knew that he wanted to be like his dad and pursue a career as a police officer. In March of 1988, Steve did just that. He was accepted as a member of the Mountainair police department on that very day. This feel-good story would take a tragic turn just months later. On May 7th, 1988, Steven Sandlin was found shot in the Mountainair police station. Unfortunately, he was working from home that night. He was found laying on the floor with his gun right next to him. David Carson — the police chief — arrived on the scene and immediately tried to speak with Steve. Steve was unresponsive to the police chief. EMTs eventually arrived at the scene and got to work trying to keep Steve alive. Tragically, their efforts weren’t successful. Steven Sandlin was pronounced dead after being on the force for just 8 weeks.
BCSO: Pedestrian suffered great bodily harm in crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The crash happened on Montano Rd. between Edith Blvd and Edmon Rd. BCSO says the pedestrian suffered great bodily harm and was taken to the hospital. Montano was closed Tuesday night while deputies investigated, […]
River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of […]
APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit
If you are heading in to Albuquerque Thursday, beware. Police will be shutting down traffic on major highways and roads in Albuquerque during President Biden’s visit. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the president will attend multiple events Thursday afternoon and police will shut down traffic on stretches of roads, including Interstate 25, Interstate 40 and the Big-I.
Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
Police investigating a death in southeast Albuquerque
Officials said their Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death.
Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
Crews respond to bosque fire near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a bosque fire in the area of Central Avenue and Sunset Road. Smoke from the fire has been seen throughout the city. Crews from stations 1 and 7 responded to the scene to face flames reaching six to eight feet high, according to AFR. The crews established its perimeter to contain its spread.
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
WalMart shooter charged with federal firearms violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Maurice Lacey made an initial appearance on Oct. 31 in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Lacey, 64, of Albuquerque, will remain in custody pending a detention hearing, according to Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.
N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
Mexican national captured in Corrales for carjacking gets 4 years, 9 months in prison
A Mexican national who was captured in Corrales for a carjacking in Albuquerque received four years and nine months in prison. The man, Gael Rodriquez, 20, pleaded guilty on March 23. He is a citizen of Mexico. On Jan. 16, Rodriguez approached an elderly victim in northwest Albuquerque outside her...
