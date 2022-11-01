ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction

Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
CBS Boston

National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy