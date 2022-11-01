Read full article on original website
WCVB
Advocates concerned about low-income families, winter heating bills
BOSTON — Many families across Massachusetts are worried they won't be able to keep up with sky-rocketing energy prices this winter. Advocates are particular concerned about low-income families who heat with oil. Under Massachusetts law, gas and electric companies can't shut off your heat, even if you don't pay...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
WCVB
Massachusetts keeping quiet on who’s getting tax rebates first
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
nbcboston.com
Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction
Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
Economic development bill, without permanent tax relief or stimulus checks, sent to Gov. Baker
Mixed feelings clouded Beacon Hill Thursday as lawmakers sent their long-awaited economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, omitting a string of short-term and permanent tax relief measures they had initially planned to pass at the end of formal sessions in July. There were no concrete objections to...
Clothing, mattresses now banned from waste disposal in Massachusetts
Large-scale food waste has also been added to the list of banned items.
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
Massachusetts legislation passed to help those with disabilities
Two bills that were passed in the Senate Thursday during an informal session will help those in the Commonwealth with disabilities live more independently.
Turkey donations for Massachusetts to help with hunger relief ahead of Thanksgiving
Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Stop & Shop has started off its annual Turkey Express program. Which is a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to families in need.
