Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
peoplenewspapers.com
Housing Forward Marks Anniversary of Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative
Housing Forward, formerly Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, recently marked the one-year anniversary of the Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing (DRTRR) initiative. The initiative, a partnership with local governments and philanthropies, aims to rehouse over 2,700 individuals experiencing homelessness. Per a report from Housing Forward CEO Joli Robinson, as of Oct. 19, 2022, the DRTRR collaborative effort rehoused 1,265 individuals.
peoplenewspapers.com
Partners Card at Home at Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center
Three decades of Partners Card have made The Family Place at home in Dallas’ most prestigious shopping destinations. The Festive Seller Soiree kicked off the card-selling season on Sept. 14 at Tory Burch in Highland Park Village. Partner’s Card co-chairs Andrea Cheek, Wynne McNabb Cunningham, Hannah Fagadau, Lisa Hewitt,...
peoplenewspapers.com
Origin Bank Relocating to Berkshire Court
Origin Bank is relocating its Preston banking center to a new location under development in Berkshire Court at 8411 Preston Road. “I’m thrilled to share Origin’s plans to strengthen our presence in Dallas as we develop this new Preston Center location,” said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. “This move gives us the opportunity to design a banking center with features that elevate the customer experience, and it better positions us to serve our clients from an incredible space in an ever-growing community.”
peoplenewspapers.com
Lady Scots Top Flower Mound to Advance
ARLINGTON — Finally dropping a set could be a blessing for Highland Park in its four-set victory over Flower Mound in a Class 6A Region I area-round playoff match on Friday at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center. The team’s response to the loss of the third set was heartening,...
peoplenewspapers.com
Zoo to Do Partners with Galleria Dallas on Installation Before Upcoming Gala
Zoo to Do has a new installation at the Galleria Dallas. Zoo to Do Chair Marena Gault worked with Chuck Steelman from Trademark Property Co./Galleria Dallas to dream up the “Wild and Wonderful” installation at an empty storefront at the shopping center for the month of October. In...
peoplenewspapers.com
SMU Library Exhibit Feature 200 Years of History Through Cookbooks
Just in time for Thanksgiving, a new cookbook exhibit at SMU’s DeGolyer Library is taking a look at history through a culinary lens. From a 276-page handwritten volume of recipes dating to 1816 to the first cookbook published in Texas to a selection of ethnic cookbooks, there is a recipe for every taste.
peoplenewspapers.com
University Park-Raised Designer Talks Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Cathey received inspiration from homes, supportive community while growing up. Ashley Cathey’s University Park upbringing sparked her interest in design from a young age. She describes it as an “easy place to think you can realize your dreams” due to the supportive community and creative inspiration from beautiful homes and interiors across the city.
peoplenewspapers.com
Jesuit, Ursuline Swim Past Blue Wave
Despite some strong individual performances, the Highland Park boys fell to Jesuit Dallas on Tuesday while the girls suffered a narrow defeat against Ursuline in a dual meet at the HP Natatorium. Individual event champions for the Blue Wave against the Rangers included Michael Schultz (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke),...
peoplenewspapers.com
Poteet Sweeps Longhorns Out of Playoffs
WTW (12-14) was making its first playoff appearance since 2014 after finishing fourth in the District 11-5A standings during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates (28-12) earned their 16th consecutive win and have only dropped one set during that streak.
peoplenewspapers.com
Faith Friday: UPUMC Christmas Tree Lighting Returning
University Park United Methodist Church will help ring in the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and will include music, carols, hot cocoa, and more. For more information, visit University Park United Methodist Church’s website.
peoplenewspapers.com
Scots Remain Perfect Entering Playoffs
RICHARDSON — If Friday provided a final dress rehearsal, then Highland Park appears ready to raise the curtain on a lengthy postseason run. In their first season back at the Class 6A level since 2015, the Scots completed an unbeaten regular season with a 49-10 thrashing of Richardson Pearce at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.
