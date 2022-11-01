ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LINQ Promenade to host tree lighting ceremony with 'Potted Potter' cast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade will ring in the holiday season with a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony later this month. A spokesperson says the festivities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. The cast of "Potted Potter," the Harry Potter-themed parody musical...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight savings time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lululemon hosts grand opening weekend in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lululemon celebrated its grand opening of a new location in the valley. After popular demand, Lululemon has opened a permanent location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Lululemon ambassadors kicked off the grand opening weekend on Friday with surprise activations for customers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spiegelworld pajama party celebrates one year anniversary of Superfrico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered in pajamas around the purple doors of Superfrico to celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Cosmopolitan. Guests indulged in pancakes, penguins, and pizza at Superfrico's popping pajama party Wednesday night. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Ross Mollison kicked off the night with DJ Marc Baker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter holiday watering schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hemamali Perara is News 3's November Teacher of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When News 3 shows us for class, expect the unexpected. Our latest stop is Sierra Vista High School. HEMAMALI PERARA is our News 3 Teacher of the Month!. "I'm getting goosebumps," said Perara, as we made the big announcement. Student after student shared how she...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Applications open for Salvation Army toy assistance in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas valley families can now apply to receive some help for the holidays. The Salvation Army Southern Nevada says it's taking applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program. "Last year, 3,500 children got to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV

