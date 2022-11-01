ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden

MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10. Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:. Santa Claus. Popcorn maker. Pony Express Station manager. Sod...
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Buy tickets now for Holiday Home Tour reception

KEARNEY — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, held the evening before the annual Holiday Home Tour. The reception will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn Kearney at 110 Second Ave. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
KEARNEY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town

GRAND ISLAND -- The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Dormans receive Kearney Sertoma honor for yard

KEARNEY — Jim and Doris Dorman enjoy retreating to the relaxed setting of their backyard. The shade, tall fence and patio awning, along with plantings of assorted perennials, annuals and trees, create a feeling of privacy and a restful atmosphere for entertaining guests or just spending time together. Jim...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

United Way seeks new executive director

KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director. Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished

A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties

Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Aurora News Register

Hamilton County named in election lawsuit

Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
BROKEN BOW, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE

