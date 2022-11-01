Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden
MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10. Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:. Santa Claus. Popcorn maker. Pony Express Station manager. Sod...
Kearney Hub
Buy tickets now for Holiday Home Tour reception
KEARNEY — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, held the evening before the annual Holiday Home Tour. The reception will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn Kearney at 110 Second Ave. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town
GRAND ISLAND -- The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
Kearney Hub
Dormans receive Kearney Sertoma honor for yard
KEARNEY — Jim and Doris Dorman enjoy retreating to the relaxed setting of their backyard. The shade, tall fence and patio awning, along with plantings of assorted perennials, annuals and trees, create a feeling of privacy and a restful atmosphere for entertaining guests or just spending time together. Jim...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
Kearney Hub
United Way seeks new executive director
KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director. Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
NebraskaTV
Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
albionnewsonline.com
LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties
Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County named in election lawsuit
Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
