KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director. Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO