KoMets football cruises to section title game
KASSON — No.2-seeded Kasson-Mantorville ousted No. 3-seeded Winona, 29-5, in the Section 1AAAA semifinal round on Saturday, October 29. That sets up a battle between K-M and top-ranked/top-seeded Stewartville, for the section championship. Phenom senior Broc Barwald rushed for 178 yards, and ran-in a pair of lengthy first-half touchdowns,...
Warrior Football Catapults to 3rd in Regional Rankings After Win Over Augustana as Focus Turns to Upper Iowa
(KWMN)- The Winona State Warrior football team earned their third straight victory to improve to 7-2 after shutting down Augustana, 24-7. Head Coach Brian Bergstrom spent all of last week emphasizing the importance of starting fast, and that’s just what the Warriors did. Thanks to Trevor Paulsen and Darryl Williams, the Warriors scored twice in the opening frame. One touchdown on a 30-yard dot From Paulsen to Williams and another on a 15-yard strike from Paulsen to Williams again.
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
A snapshot seen ‘round the world
Man was just 16 when he captured award-winning photo. Eric Lantz has accomplished a lot in his life, including being valedictorian of his 1969 senior class at Walnut Grove High School, being a 4.0 student in Biology at Hamline University, and being a radiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 28 years.
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
Kasson family pushes for change after August high dive incident
(ABC 6 News) – One family in Kasson is pushing for more safety at the Kasson Aquatic Center after their son was hurt over the summer. Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh’s six-year-old son, Micah, fell off of the ten-foot high dive at the Kasson pool and landed on the cement below in August. Micah was taken by ambulance to St Marys in Rochester. He has since recovered physically, but the trauma from the accident still weighs heavily on him and his family.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Making a Difference With Donations
(KWNO)-MiEnergy Cooperative members elect to donate $6,000, with $3,000 going towards organizations in Minnesota. All funds for Operation Round Up are generated by members of the MiEnergy Cooperative through voluntary, tax-deductible donations made via their electric bills. While the average donation may seem small at only six dollars per year,...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota
'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Month-Long Closures for Rochester-Area Roads Start Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Month-long closures for parts of two Rochester-area roads begins Friday. An Olmsted County Public Works news release says crews will be shutting down 60th Ave. Northwest between 19th St. Northwest and Valley High Dr. Northwest and between 55th and 51st St. Northwest. A closure is also planned on 34th St. Northwest between 60th and 70th Ave. Northwest.
