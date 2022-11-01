ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

By Mia Morales
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGC6r_0iubnPzW00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said.

Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police.

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

“When family members confronted her and advised her that she had no legal authority to take the money and/or forge the victim’s signature, Garcia fled to Mexico, taking the vehicle with her,” police said.

Garcia was taking care of her 76-year-old father and is accused by police of forging his signature to obtain cash loans and credit cards, according to police. Also, Garcia allegedly would withdraw money from her father’s bank account and deposit into a separate account, police said.

Authorities also allege she exploited her father to co-sign for a vehicle under the pretext that she needed the car to drive him to doctor’s appointments.

PD: Family wakes up, finds intruder standing over sleeping woman

On Monday, Customs and Border Protection acted on an arrest warrant for Garcia. Garcia was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and her arraignment took place Tuesday, police said.

Her bonds total $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three men charged in ‘auto theft crime spree,’ Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested three men in connection with several thefts of cars from a mall parking lot. The Brownsville Police Department said investigators became aware of an “auto theft crime spree” as vehicles were reported stolen over a two-week period at Sunrise Mall. Jonathan Balderas, 19; Jose […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested

Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS Minnesota

Fairmont identity thief caught after IRS audit raises questions

FAIRMONT, Minn. -- A man living and working in a southern Minnesota town is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man.Mario Lisandro Zelaya Groos, 52, is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft.Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in San Benito, Texas that he believed someone was using his social security number to obtain and maintain employment at Fairmont Foods.The victim told police he received a letter from the IRS indicating he underreported his wages on his taxes in 2020 and 2021 for wages earned from Fairmont Foods.Police say they contacted Fairmont Foods to confirm it had an employee under the victim's name, which it did.A search warrant allowed police to obtain Fairmont Foods' records associated with the suspect. The name, date and social security number matched the victim's information.According to the criminal complaint, an officer met with Groos who ultimately admitted his real identity after police found an identification card from the Republic of Honduras.Groos allegedly admitted he had obtained the false ID about two years prior to obtain employment.Groos is due back in court in mid-December.
FAIRMONT, MN
KLST/KSAN

Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election. Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission. “Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in […]
MISSION, TX
KLST/KSAN

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wintering White Pelicans

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is a prime destination for avian winter visitors, and a couple of dozen American white pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite sites. It’s early morning, and these pelicans are relaxing while tending to a little feather maintenance prior to their next foray […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy